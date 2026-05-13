Rory McIlroy’s toe is ‘fine’ as he seeks to further bolster his legacy at PGA Championship

In each of the Major championships, history beckons to one player. So it is here for this 108th edition of the PGA Championship at Aronimink where, of all, Rory McIlroy is the only one in the 156-player field who can achieve what no other man has ever managed: that of winning all of four Majors in the same season.

Impossible as that task would seem, given that none of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan or anyone else have managed the feat, the fact remains that McIlroy, winner of the Masters last month in a successful defence at Augusta National, is potentially headed into unchartered territory, even if akin to again climbing the Everest he finally conquered in completing the career Grand Slam a year ago.

Where motivation was a factor on his return to the Majors in last year’s PGA at Quail Hollow, when Scottie Scheffler triumphed, that lack of psychological drive won’t be a factor on this occasion for the Northern Irishman as his desire to add yet further to his legacy forms a key part of his onward career path.

Indeed, the McIlroy-Scheffler rivalry has become a notable part of every Major in recent years. The top two in the world rankings – the two men, if not yet in the league of Jack v Arnie or Tiger v Phil, have elevated themselves to a level where their names are foremost of any potential champions ahead of any championship.

Scottie Scheffler of the United States signs autographs for fans before the PGA Championship at Aronimink. Photograph: Carl Recine/Getty

Yet, the intrigue on this occasion is accentuated by the form of others immediately behind them in the world rankings with Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick winning for fun, while Jordan Spieth – his form much improved – has only this Wanamaker Trophy missing from his cabinet to become the seventh man to complete the career Grand Slam.

So, much to play for at Aronimink, on a classic Donald Ross design that has been restored by Gil Hanse to its old character but made suitable for the modern game of 300-plus yard drivers of the ball. The course has found favour with most of the field in the admittedly dreadfully slow practice rounds of recent days which led many to curtail their work to just nine holes and to the range and short game area.

For McIlroy, his final workout came in a back-nine practice round where he played with Shane Lowry, Pádraig Harrington and the young Spaniard Angel Ayora, a player of huge potential competing in his first Major. At least Ayora had good company, wise heads to pick ... and confirmation afterwards from McIlroy – who had been reduced to three holes on Tuesday due to discomfort with his right foot – that “Toe Gate” was not going to derail him.

Indeed, a poor tee shot on the par 3 17th – which finished in a deep bunker – provided the evidence that the toe injury would not be a factor, as he climbed into the sand trap and walked back out with no issues at all.

“I was pleasantly surprised how good it felt, which is good. It’s just walking. Walking downhill whenever your foot then slides into like the very end of your shoe is like when it starts to [be sore], it maybe gives me a little bit of bother, but it’s totally fine. I think because it was swollen and it was pressed against it, it’s like pretty bruised, it’s just sore. But yeah, it’s fine,” said McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tends to his foot while on the 18th hole during a practice round. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty

McIlroy himself had taken the nail off his little toe on his right foot and burst a blister on Monday night after the issue had materialised at Quail Hollow, and he has decided to wear a “softer shoe” and upsize to 41½ for the tournament. No big deal, in his words.

And, similar to Scheffler, the strategy off the tee that McIlroy plans to adopt will make this examination one where approach play – to cleverly located flag positions, where a player must first seek to find the correct quadrant rather than leave putts up and over or down spines – and then putting will be key components.

“I think in this day and age I’m not sure if it’s going to test all aspects of your bag,” said McIlroy of the challenge offered by the course, adding: “Strategy off the tee is pretty non-existent. But the greens are the main focus this week, and I think getting yourself in the right sections of the greens, making sure you leave yourself below the hole for the most part. That’s the key this week.”

Interestingly, Shane Lowry – aiming to bounce back from his final round Masters disappointment – is ranked inside the top-five players in cumulative sub-parring scoring from the past five PGA Championships, a category unsurprisingly headed by Scheffler.

Scheffler, as ever, is the man to beat. But in each of Scheffler’s last three tournaments – where he finished runner-up to McIlroy at the Masters, to Fitzpatrick at the Heritage and to Young at the Cadillac – someone has found a way.