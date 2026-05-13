Tyrone under-20s three-in-a-row hopes still alive after beating Kildare

All-Ireland Under-20 semi-final: Tyrone 2-12 Kildare 0-13

Tyrone edged out Kildare at Kingspan Breffni to reach another All-Ireland Under-20 football final and keep themselves on track for a third successive title.

It was looking good for wind-assisted Kildare when Jimmy Lynch landed a two-pointer after three minutes, but they struggled to break down a well-organised Tyrone resistance thereafter.

Despite dominating possession for lengthy stretches, the Lilywhites lacked penetration and finishing power, and soon found themselves trailing as Adrian McGurren slotted over a couple of scores.

Pressing the Tyrone kickout, Evan Boyle and Daniel Colbert kept Kildare on the front foot, but time and again they were turned over.

Luke Neeson, Brian Gallagher and Michael McDermott stepped in with timely challenges as the Ulstermen turned over possession to add to their opponents’ mounting frustration.

Euan Cowzer brought Kildare level, but Tyrone stepped up the tempo in the second quarter, pushing clear through Aodhan Quinn and Leo Hughes.

The Leinster champions had their own defensive stalwarts in Liam Kelly and Senan Gallagher, but the clever movement of the Tyrone attack stretched them wide, leaving gaps through the middle.

And a moment of magic from Shea McDermott saw their top-scorer blast home a brilliant 29th minute goal off the underside of the crossbar.

Cowzer’s second point made little impact, as Conor O’Neill shot the champions into a five points interval lead, 1-6 to 0-4.

Kildare registered three quickfire scores at the start of the second half through Lynch, Colbert and Ronan Kelly as they moved the ball through the hands to find openings.

Colbert provided an effective link from defence to attack, and suddenly the Lilywhites had belief and a measure of cohesion they were unable to find in the opening period.

Lynch drilled a 45 between the posts with the wind gusting in his face, and added a free to bring his side level in the 43rd minute.

The holders were clinging on to a slender one-point lead going into the final quarter, thanks to a Conor O’Neill two-pointer.

But substitute Darragh Donaghy made a stunning impact with his first touch, intercepting a kickout to fire in his side’s second goal on 49 minutes.

Enda Donaghy restored the lead to five points, and the holders had regained their composure, although there were anxious moments at the back with goalkeeper Oisin Watson denying Harry Redmond with a double save.

Tyrone: O Watson; S Broderick, L Neeson, M McNamee; A Quinn (0-0-2), C Devlin, B Gallagher; E Donaghy (0-0-1), C O’Neill (0-1-1); C Sheehy, L Hughes (0-0-1), T Muldoon; A McGurren (0-0-2), P Colton (0-0-2), S McDermott (1-0-0).

Subs: D Donaghy (1-0-0) for Muldoon (46), D Devlin (0-0-1) for McGurren (52), R McCullagh for Hughes (57), A Colton for Sheehy (65)

Kildare: C Carroll; C McKevitt, L Kelly, S Gallagher; C Keaveny, F Dowling, B Ryan; E Boyle, R Lawlor; D Colbert (0-0-1), L Kenny, J Lynch (0-1-4, 1 45, 1f); E Cowzer (0-0-2), C Moran, R Kelly (0-0-3, 1f).

Subs: R Murray (0-0-1) for McKevitt (50), C Keaveny for Cowzer (50), A Donegan for Kenny (55), H Redmond for Keaveny (55)

Referee: B Tiernan (Dublin).

All-Ireland Under-20 semi-final: Kerry 3-17 Roscommon 0-17 (AET)

Kerry will get a chance to avenge last year’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat and the 2024 final loss to Tyrone after the Kingdom won an absorbing semi-final against Roscommon in Thurles thanks to three late goals in extra-time.

Having taken a six-point lead, 0-8 to 0-2, at half-time of the regulation hour, Kerry saw that lead whittled away by Roscommon who kicked the last seven points to draw level, 0-11 apiece and force extra-time.

Kerry again took the lead at the break, 0-15 to 0-12, before goals from Daniel Kirby, Paddy Lane and Tomas Kennedy finally broke Roscommon’s resolve to get back to the final and a chance to finally get one over on Tyrone.

After Kerry scored six unanswered points in the first half to take a 0-8 to 0-2 lead to half-time, Roscommon roared back in the fourth quarter with seven points without reply to level it up at 0-11 apiece and send the game to extra-time.

Lane, Kirby and Kerry senior Kennedy accounted for 3-10 between them, while they got three important points from their bench.

For Roscommon, John McGuinness and Charlie O’Carroll carried the fight for the Rossies but they simply ran out of legs in extra-time.

In a week when Roscommon football continued to ride the crest of a wave with Connacht senior and minor titles being added to the Under-20 provincial crown, this was a defeat to take some of the wind out of their collective sails.

For Kerry and manager Tomás Ó Sé, the result will be met with a mixture of relief and realisation that this is just another step on their way to what they really want: a first All-Ireland U-20/21 title since 2008.

KERRY: Kacper Robak, Michael Lynch, Gearóid Evans, Dara Stack, Eoin O’Flaherty, Aodhna Ó Beaglaoich, Pa Walsh, Evan Boyle, Daniel Kirby (1-0-3), Jack O’Sullivan (0-0-1), Gearóid White (0-1-1), Mark O’Carroll, Ronan Carroll, Tomás Kennedy (1-0-3), Paddy Lane (1-0-4, 2f). Subs: Sean Ó Cuinn for M O’Carroll (41), Máirtín McKivergan (0-0-1) for P Walsh (47), Dara Hogan (0-0-1) for R Carroll (52), David Sargent for E O’Flaherty (57), Jack Joy (0-0-1) for J O’Sullivan (60+4), Paudie Finucane for E Boyle (inj, 66), John Curtin for G White (et, 74), Isaac Brosnan for D Stack (et, 76)

ROSCOMMON: Patrick Gaynor (0-0-1, 1 45); Diarmuid O’Higgins, Michael Gillooly, Nikita Birzins; Keelan Kelly, Eoghan Carthy, Colin Murray; Niall Heneghan (0-0-1), Cathal Enright; Cathal McKeon, Dean Casey (0-0-1), Eoin Collins; John Curran, Charlie O’Carroll (0-2-2, 2f), John McGuinness (0-0-4).

Subs: Ruairi Kilcline (0-0-3, 1f) for J Curran (37), Declan Kennedy for C McKeon (39), Kevin Hester for D Casey (49), David Higgins for E Collins (51), Stephen Tighe for C O’Carroll (60+2), Conor Grogan (0-0-1) for C Murray (et), Liam Finneran for D O’Higgins (et), Dean Casey for S Tight (et, ht), Charlie O’Carroll for D Kennedy (et, 75).

REFEREE: Seamus Mulhare (Laois).