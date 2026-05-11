PGA Championship 2026: Tee times, what TV channel is it on, weather, players to watch

When and where is it on?

The 2026 US PGA Championship takes place from Thursday, May 14th until Sunday, May 18th at Aronimink Golf Club, just outside Philadelphia in Pennsylvania.

How can I follow it all?

Sky Sports have the rights to all PGA Championship events and coverage starts at 1pm on Thursday and Friday, and from 3pm at the weekend. You can also follow on The Irish Times website through our live blog.

What are the tee times?

The tee times will be updated here when they are made available on Tuesday evening.

What is the course like?

Arominink is an old-school classic from architect Donald Ross, who designed US Open venue Pinehurst No 2. It has only once hosted a men’s Major before, when Gary Player won in 1962. It held the BMW Championship on the PGA Tour in 2018, but Rory McIlroy said having played it in practice this month as opposed to then: “The greens didn’t play as fast or as severe as what I felt like they played last week when I played. So it’s not a long golf course, but the big defence is the greens and they can tuck the pins away if they want to.” Philip Reid has written more about the course.

How many Irish players are playing?

There are four Irish players in this Major. McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Tom McKibbin will be playing in their second Major of the year after the Masters, while Pádraig Harrington will be playing his first of the year as a past champion.

Rory McIlroy: looking for his seventh Major win. Photograph: Jared C Tilton/Getty

What are their chances?

McIlroy is one of the pre-tournament favourites for good reason after winning his second Masters in a row in April. He has only played one tournament in the five weeks between Augusta and now and his game showed some creaks on Saturday at Quail Hollow as he shot 75. He said he “straightened” them out to shoot 67 on Sunday for a top 20 finish. McIlroy is searching for a third PGA Championship and a seventh Major, which would move him ahead of Nick Faldo and level with Harry Vardon for most Majors won by a European.

Lowry’s season has gone by the wayside since failing to win the Cognizant Classic in March when in the lead with three holes to go. After a run of being in the top 12 in six out of eight starts until that event, he is yet to have a top 20 since. He, at least, played well for three days at Augusta last month, but he tumbled down to tied 30th after a final round 80.

McKibbin comes into the week off a tied 21st finish at LIV Virginia and missed the cut at the Masters. He would be happy with a high-placing in Philadelphia as his career develops. At 54 years old, Harrington is unlikely to be a serious contender and making the cut would be a fine achievement.

Who are the favourites?

Scottie Scheffler (7-2) is the defending champion and deserved favourite with the bookies. The world number one has only won once this year so far, but is coming off three consecutive second places, including the Masters. His next win is surely around the corner. The two form players on the PGA Tour this season have been Cameron Young (9-1) and Matt Fitzpatrick (14-1), who have won five tournaments between them. McIlroy is 7-1, while others high up in the betting are Jon Rahm (11-1), Bryson DeChambeau (12-1) and Xander Schauffele (12-1).

What is the weather forecast for Arominink?

Rain is expected on Wednesday which could soften the course up, before mostly dry weather for the tournament, with a chance of thunderstorms on Sunday. Winds of up to 21km/h are expected on Saturday.

What is the PGA Championship winner’s prize?

The Wanamaker Trophy is one of the biggest trophies in golf, in more ways than one. It weighs more than 12kg and is almost 80cm in size. The winning prize will be revealed later in the week, but last year Scheffler received $3.4 million for winning.