Celtic score last-minute winner to keep title hopes alive ahead of Hearts finale

Kelechi Iheanacho of Celtic scores his team's third goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Zak Mauger/Getty

Victories for both Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts and closest rivals Celtic ensured the title race will be decided on the final day of the season.

Hearts extended their unbeaten home league run this season by beating Falkirk 3-0 at Tynecastle, while Kelechi Iheanacho’s stoppage-time penalty snatched Celtic a 3-2 win at Motherwell.

The Jambos needed victory and for Celtic to lose their penultimate match to seal their first domestic title in 66 years, but now the two sides face-off at Celtic Park on Saturday in a title decider.

Two goals in five first-half minutes put Hearts in control against Falkirk, with Frankie Kent heading them into a 29th-minute lead and Cameron Devlin firing home from inside the penalty area.

Blair Spittal curled home Hearts’ third in the closing stages, soon after news of Motherwell’s late equaliser against Celtic had filtered through the stands.

Daizen Maeda cancelled out Elliot Watt’s early opener for Motherwell at Fir Park and after Benjamin Nygren had edged the visitors ahead, Liam Gordon fired a late equaliser

Then Iheanacho scored a VAR-assisted penalty winner nine minutes into stoppage-time, as the most dramatic title race in decades took another sensational twist.

Iheanacho slotted a spot-kick as former Hearts midfielder Sam Nicholson was penalised for handball after jumping to head the ball away. The ball appeared to hit his raised hand right in front of his head.

At Ibrox, Dane Scarlett struck a late winner for Hibernian as they beat Rangers 2-1.

Martin Boyle fired Hibs into an early lead and although Rangers hit back through Thelo Aasgaard, Scarlett converted Felix Passlack’s cross from close range in the 89th minute.