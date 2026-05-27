‘There’s no way I’m going to the US now’: Irish students choose Europe over J1 for summer jobs

Every year, more than 5,000 Irish students acquire a J1 Summer Work and Travel visa, which allows them to enjoy a working holiday in the United States. However, with the ever-increasing uncertainty surrounding US immigration, as well as global unrest, many young people are reconsidering what once seemed like a rite of passage and are planning to spend their summer elsewhere.

Adam Brennan is one such student. He had long thought that he would head Stateside for a summer of “working and partying”, but since the administration changed at the start of 2025, he is no longer “willing to risk it”.

“My sister went to the US for the summer after she finished her Leaving Cert and she had a great time,” he says. “And I’ve had friends who went last year during their first year of college. But although I had planned to do it when I finish my exams in June, there is no way that I’m going to go there now.

“The current president has made everything so difficult for everyone. Of course, there is the massive problem with the war and all of the conflict with different countries, but he has also caused a lot of problems for young people like myself, because we no longer feel safe visiting the US.

“You hear all sorts of stories about people being denied entry or picked up off the street and arrested for some random reason and I would be gutted if I wasted my time and money getting over there for something like that to happen. But, apart from that, I disagree with all of his policies and how he treats people in general so it’s just unfortunate for me that he is president at the time I want to go.”

[ Irish students’ J1 plans in the Trump era: ‘We said we wouldn’t go ahead. It just isn’t safe’Opens in new window ]

The 19-year-old Dubliner, who is in his first year at university, says he “won’t visit the US until there is someone else in charge”, and instead is looking at getting a job closer to home. “I am going to go to Europe instead, probably the Netherlands,” he says. “I am in the process of looking for work and I know that I will feel much safer there – and my parents will be much happier too.”

A bonus of travelling to continental Europe is that there is much to see there that relates to his studies and interests, says Brennan.

“To be honest, Trump has probably done me a favour by making me rethink the idea of going to the US – because Europe is so much better in every way. There are so many different countries and cultures there and you can travel so easily between them. Plus, it’s safer and much more of a chilled place to be. So I don’t think I’m going to be missing out on anything.”

He is not alone in his desire to work in Europe; each year, thousands of Irish students do just that because it is much easier to travel to and from the Continent than the US.

Thanks to the Schengen Agreement, Irish citizens have the right to live and work in any EU member state, says a spokeswoman for European Movement Ireland, a voluntary, independent organisation that aims to develop the connection between Ireland and continental Europe. “The criteria would depend on the job specification. However, speaking the language or having a second language and having relevant experience is definitely an advantage,” she says. “The EURES network (European Employment Services) is a helpful site as it provides you with the solutions you will need to work and move abroad, before and during, and after your job search.

“For anyone thinking of doing a traineeship in the European Union, they require applicants to be 18 years of age or older and a university-level degree or equivalent is generally required. The specific degree requirements can vary, but often a bachelor’s degree or equivalent is sufficient. Proficiency in two official EU languages is also required: Your first language must be at C2 (native or near-native) level, according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

“The second language typically requires a minimum proficiency of B2 to C1, depending on the specific traineeship. Requirements can vary slightly depending on the institution or programme, so it’s always a good idea to consult the specific traineeship website for full details.”

There are many options available for young people who want to broaden their horizons this summer, but would prefer to stay this side of the Atlantic – and the European Solidarity Corps funds and supports young people aged between 18 and 30 from EU member states, to volunteer or self-organise projects that benefit communities. They can volunteer at home or abroad, through the Volunteering Projects and Solidarity Projects strands.

“Don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone and make sure to use your resources, as you are not alone,” says the spokeswoman. “Check out LinkedIn and EMI jobs list, but also reach out to us or to the career services at university/school and guidance counsellors. It’s important not to mass apply, but instead take your time and remember to tailor your CV to the role – it’s quality over quantity.”

For roles in the EU Commission, “consider reaching out directly to MEPs (Members of the European Parliament), national and local politicians, or NGOs with offices in Brussels. There’s no centralised application process for MEP internships – each MEP recruits trainees independently, based on their office’s needs.

[ Study abroad in the Netherlands and Italy: ‘It all started with a leap of faith’Opens in new window ]

“It’s often best to start with MEPs from your own country or constituency, though you’re welcome to apply to any MEP’s office regardless of nationality. To maximise your chances, we recommend reaching out in August, when many MEPs begin planning for the new parliamentary session.”

Rachel Keane says she has decided to go to Europe after the Leaving Cert exams and is looking forward to it.

“It has always been a thing for students to go the US on a working visa, but I never considered it – and with all that is going on there now, I definitely wouldn’t go,” she says. “I much prefer Europe and have already applied to a number of places, so I’m sure I’ll have a few options. I’m excited now to get the exams out of the way and have a bit of an adventure before college starts. I think Europe and the UK feel much more like home and it’s great to know that if I ever want to come back for a weekend, it’s only a short flight away. Bring on the summer.”

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