Manchester City keep pressure on Arsenal with comfortable win over Crystal Palace

Premier League: Manchester City 3 (Semenyo 32, Marmoush 40, Savinho 84) Crystal Palace 0

No Erling Haaland, no Rayan Cherki and no Jérémy Doku from the start. The result: a canter to victory against Crystal Palace that takes Manchester City back to within two points of Arsenal with each having played 36 games.

The good news for Pep Guardiola is that a much-changed team did the business, with Phil Foden once again displaying the magic that can make him a force. The poorer tidings are that Arsenal host Burnley on Monday and the chances of them dropping points to the relegated visitors appear slim to say the least. By then City may be FA Cup holders or losing finalists on Saturday to Chelsea at Wembley.

But all they can do regarding the title race is keep winning, as they did here – Savinho netting on 84 minutes to follow Antoine Semenyo’s and Omar Marmoush’s first-half strikes – and keep hoping for a favour from Burnley or Palace, who host Arsenal on the season’s final day.

Guardiola’s changes ran to six from the 3-0 win against Brentford and featured the inclusion of Josko Gvardiol, who had not played since early January owing to a broken leg. The Croat was part of a slumbering, but relieved, rearguard when Jean-Philippe Mateta’s early strike was ruled out thanks to Brennan Johnson being offside.

Johnson carried a threat, as shown by the run down the left flank that put Yéremy Pino in and shooting. Will Hughes took the resulting corner, Chris Richards rose and headed over, and City had a second warning.

Rayan Aït-Nouri, another of Guardiola’s fresh personnel, was lined up by his manager on the left as one of the two in advance – Savinho the other – of Bernardo Silva and Foden in midfield. From this unfamiliar berth the Algerian let fly but was aimless – similar to his team at this point, in an echo of the recent uneven displays at Burnley and Everton.

City lacked zip in their movement and imagination. The ball went side to side or forward and then back. That was until Foden’s intervention, which was sublime and showed what City have missed during his long months without form.

Silva, on the right, passed infield to Matheus Nunes, who found Foden. With back to goal, a quick glance told him Semenyo lurked ahead. What followed was a backheel tback-heeled the ball into his teammate’s path: a lethal swish of the boot later and Dean Henderson was beaten.

It was vindication for Guardiola, who wheeled away in delight. Yet moments later he berated his team for ceding Tyrick Mitchell enough space to tingle Gianluigi Donnarumma’s fingers. Guardiola was far happier when Marmoush doubled the score. Aït-Nouri floated the ball in from the right, Foden touched it on, and the Egyptian crashed home.

City were 2-0 up and cruising now, exactly as Guardiola would wish in the continued pursuit of Arsenal. The sparkling Foden will have pleased, too, as this was a certifiable return to form. The 25-year-old went close to a third assist of the contest, dropping the ball on to Gvardiol’s head: his effort was palmed to safety spectacularly by Henderson. At the interval City wandered off far happier than the visitors, whose threat had been intermittent only.

Oliver Glasner’s line-up showed Pino for Ismaïla Sarr, plus Jefferson Lerma and Hughes for Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada. He, too, had fielded an understrength team. Even if this was with an eye on the Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano, the Austrian had little choice but to consider a reshuffle.

A downpour that began in the first half continued on and made the surface greasy, which suited City’s better football. Yet when one slick sequence had Gvardiol galloping forward the left-back missed an easy pass to thread in Marmoush. That was along the ground, but Foden also spurned the chance to release Marmoush via a lofted ball that was hit too heavy and was easy for Henderson to mop up.

Guardiola’s gameplan next had Gvardiol replaced by Nathan Aké and Nunes by the in-form Doku. The Belgian soon linked up in a move that finished with Marmoush spraying wide as Glasner made a triple change.

Wharton, Jørgen Strand Larsen and Sarr entered for Hughes, Mateta and Pino. Sarr was immediately put through but could only dribble the ball into Donnarumma’s gloves. By the close Cherki, Mateo Kovacic and John Stones had joined the fray as had Kamada, who was booked for diving in City’s area. – Guardian