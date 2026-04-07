GAA: RTÉ to televise 35 live championship games this season

RTÉ will televise 35 live games as part of this season’s championships.

The live games will include the four provincial football finals, to be played on May 10th in Connacht and Munster and May 17th in Leinster and Ulster, as well as the Leinster and Munster Hurling Championship deciders, which will be played on June 6th and 7th respectively.

The All-Ireland Senior Football, Hurling and Camogie semi-finals and finals also be broadcast live.

The All-Ireland Hurling final will be played at Croke Park on July 19th, followed by the football decider on July 26th, while the All-Ireland Junior, Intermediate and Senior Camogie finals will be staged on August 9th.

RTÉ’s 2026 Championship television coverage

April 12th

National Camogie League finals: Division 1B (Clare v Dublin), Division 1A (Waterford v Galway)

Ulster SFC: Armagh v Tyrone

April 19th

Munster SHC: Clare v Waterford

Munster SHC: Tipperary v Cork

April 26th

Munster SHC: Cork v Limerick

Connacht SFC: Mayo/London v Roscommon/New York

May 3rd

Munster SHC: Clare v Limerick

Ulster SFC: Donegal/Down v Tyrone/Armagh/Fermanagh

May 9th

Leinster SHC: Wexford v Dublin

May 10th

Munster Senior Football final

Connacht Senior Football final

May 17th

Leinster Senior Football final

Ulster Senior Football final

May 23rd

All-Ireland SFC, Round One

May 24th

Leinster SHC: Dublin v Kilkenny OR Wexford v Galway OR Kildare v Offaly

Munster SHC: Cork v Clare OR Limerick V Tipperary

May 31st

All-Ireland SFC, Round One

June 6th

Joe McDonagh Cup final

Leinster Senior Hurling final

June 7th

Munster Senior Hurling final

June 14th

All-Ireland SFC, Round Two x2

June 20th/June 21st

Tailteann Cup semi-finals

All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals

All-Ireland SFC, Round Three

June 28th

All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals x2

July 4th

All-Ireland Senior Camogie quarter-final

All-Ireland Senior Hurling semi-final

July 5th

All-Ireland Senior Camogie quarter-final

All-Ireland Senior Hurling semi-final

July 11th

Tailteann Cup final

All-Ireland Senior Football semi-final

July 12th

All-Ireland Senior Football semi-final

July 19th

All-Ireland Senior Hurling final

July 25th

All-Ireland Senior Camogie semi-finals x2

July 26th

All-Ireland Senior Football final

August 9th

All-Ireland Junior, Intermediate and Senior Camogie finals