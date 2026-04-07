GAA: RTÉ to televise 35 live championship games this season

RTÉ will televise 35 live games as part of this season’s championships.
The live games will include the four provincial football finals, to be played on May 10th in Connacht and Munster and May 17th in Leinster and Ulster, as well as the Leinster and Munster Hurling Championship deciders, which will be played on June 6th and 7th respectively.
The All-Ireland Senior Football, Hurling and Camogie semi-finals and finals also be broadcast live.
The All-Ireland Hurling final will be played at Croke Park on July 19th, followed by the football decider on July 26th, while the All-Ireland Junior, Intermediate and Senior Camogie finals will be staged on August 9th.
READ MORE
Cork won’t mourn a league title lost when championship beckons: What we learned from the GAA weekend
RTÉ’s 2026 Championship television coverage
April 12th
National Camogie League finals: Division 1B (Clare v Dublin), Division 1A (Waterford v Galway)
Ulster SFC: Armagh v Tyrone
April 19th
Munster SHC: Clare v Waterford
Munster SHC: Tipperary v Cork
April 26th
Munster SHC: Cork v Limerick
Connacht SFC: Mayo/London v Roscommon/New York
May 3rd
Munster SHC: Clare v Limerick
Ulster SFC: Donegal/Down v Tyrone/Armagh/Fermanagh
May 9th
Leinster SHC: Wexford v Dublin
May 10th
Munster Senior Football final
Connacht Senior Football final
May 17th
Leinster Senior Football final
Ulster Senior Football final
May 23rd
All-Ireland SFC, Round One
May 24th
Leinster SHC: Dublin v Kilkenny OR Wexford v Galway OR Kildare v Offaly
Munster SHC: Cork v Clare OR Limerick V Tipperary
May 31st
All-Ireland SFC, Round One
June 6th
Joe McDonagh Cup final
Leinster Senior Hurling final
June 7th
Munster Senior Hurling final
June 14th
All-Ireland SFC, Round Two x2
June 20th/June 21st
Tailteann Cup semi-finals
All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals
All-Ireland SFC, Round Three
June 28th
All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals x2
July 4th
All-Ireland Senior Camogie quarter-final
All-Ireland Senior Hurling semi-final
July 5th
All-Ireland Senior Camogie quarter-final
All-Ireland Senior Hurling semi-final
July 11th
Tailteann Cup final
All-Ireland Senior Football semi-final
July 12th
All-Ireland Senior Football semi-final
July 19th
All-Ireland Senior Hurling final
July 25th
All-Ireland Senior Camogie semi-finals x2
July 26th
All-Ireland Senior Football final
August 9th
All-Ireland Junior, Intermediate and Senior Camogie finals