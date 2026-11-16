All Blacks defeat in Cardiff left us all feeling a little bit Welsh

Dickensian Orphans 35, New Zealand 28. “I’ve a tear in my eye and I’m not even Welsh,” said Fiona Hayes after events in Cardiff on Saturday afternoon. And d’you know, so heart-poundingly wondrous were they, you’d have given anything for a DNA connection to at least one Jones or a stray Evans just so you could lay claim to a small part of the joy.

“Hearts bigger than Snowdon,” as our Virgin Media commentator Mark Robson put it of the team that had been likened to a collection of Oliver Twists by a New Zealand media voice. Welsh rugby, he had suggested, was, “frequenting the soup kitchens and roaming the streets hoping for a penny to be put in their hat”. A penny for the fella’s thoughts come the end of the contest.

You can only assume that Wales head coach Steve Tandy sellotaped his column to the wall of his side’s Millennium Stadium dressingroom. Five minutes in to the game? “Please Wales, I want some more,” the 55,000-strong crowd were asking after those two tries.

By full-time? Well, they were fed ’til they needed no more, Wales having beaten the All Blacks for the first time in 73 years. “The year of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II,” said Mark, just to give a feel for the length of the drought.

Eddie James scores Wales' fourth try against New Zealand. Photograph: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Mark and his co-commentator Philippa Tuttiett had feared for Wales. And they fretted a bit more because, to be exact, there were only five minutes and 30 seconds on the clock when they scored the second of those tries. And you really don’t want to be giving the All Blacks 74 minutes and 30 seconds to exact revenge.

It was all square at the break, so you’d be thinking Wales would be pulverised thereafter, but then they only went and scored two more tries in four minutes. And for the final half-hour New Zealand were, said Mark, met by “a wall of breeze blocks, big hulking Welsh breeze blocks”.

“I need a thesaurus now, I’m clean out of words, clean out – and that’s never happened before,” he added. He even forgave Gareth Thomas for his “dazzling new beach blonde hair style” after he inserted his body under Wallace Sititi to prevent a try. “Gareth, you can put all the bleach in your hair that you like if you’re going to do things like that.”

Wales held out, the celebrations pure bliss, the sight of Gareth Edwards punching the air in the stands while sporting a beam as broad as the Severn Estuary enough to put a tear in any eye, even a non-Welsh one.

The only dampener, really, came during the interview with man of the match James Botham. “You’re due to become a father next week but this has got to be the greatest day of your life, surely,” he was asked. “Absolutely,” he said. God almighty, Ian ‘Beefy’ Botham is about to become a GREAT grandfather.

Mack Hansen in action against Fiji on Saturday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Virgin Media’s panel felt like they were rapidly ageing too while watching aspects of Ireland’s performance against Fiji, the display leaving them a little fearful about the impending visit of South Africa.

Between repeated reminders to recycle our cans and bottles, they did, though, find time to pay tribute to Mack Hansen and his “monkey tail moustache”, as Andrew Trimble described it. He doffed his cap to the Connacht man’s ability to make things happen on the pitch, even when he wouldn’t necessarily know what was actually about to happen. “I’d say he hasn’t a clue half the time, to be honest with you,” said Peter O’Mahony.

It’s a bit that way with Rory McIlroy, sometimes. But he won a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai on Sunday. An emotional day for him too, his father recovering from the double lung transplant he had in September – which meant Sky poking their camera through some shrubbery to film McIlroy on his phone to his family wouldn’t quite fall in to the ‘classy’ category.

Any way, it fell to Paul McGinley to sum up McIlroy’s day. “We saw more of his resilience, he always bounces back from disappointments. I describe it like catching a mouse. He catches it, he plays with it, and then rather than kill it and move forward, he seems to regress, but he goes again and that seems to be something that’s very repeatable for him.”

Eh?