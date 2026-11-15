'It will be a long, long time before blurs on the screen resolve into familiar grandparents’ faces for our grandson.' Photograph: Interim Archives/Getty Images

I grew up on a clifftop farm and loved the distant susurration of the Atlantic Ocean. But now that the Atlantic represents the distance dividing us from the newest member of our family, our little grandson, I don’t love it so much any more.

It was sad to wave goodbye to two of our adult children at the airport as they emigrated. However, those relationships were already deep-rooted and everyone is invested in maintaining those close connections. We miss our adult children and wish we could see more of them, but we also know that moving abroad made sense at this stage of their lives.

We have been lucky because, as an academic, our son gets to spend quite a lot of time every year in Ireland. Our daughter, although more constrained, comes home as much as she can with her lovely husband. We have also managed to visit at least once a year. Our emigrant children live close enough to visit each other regularly.

The arrival of a grandchild has complicated everything. We know how privileged we are even to have a grandchild, given how many people are deferring parenthood through necessity or choosing to have no children at all. So the first reaction was pure joy: our once-baby now has a baby of her own.

I remember a cousin texting me a photo of her own first grandchild with a two-word caption: adore, please. It is an instruction that I understand completely. I had been looking on with increasing envy as my friends had grandchildren. There is a deep longing in us to see new generations, and the hope and promise they represent.

I was lucky enough to spend two weeks with our grandson after he was born and was astonished by how much love a little person so entirely new and yet so entirely himself can engender. The initial days with the family went by in a kind of happy haze. The usual newborn unsettled period was both familiar and profoundly different, watching my daughter and son-in-law learn the ways of this little stranger in order to make him more comfortable in the world.

Coming home to Ireland was a kind of bereavement. I don’t know how to be a grandmother on the other side of the Atlantic.

In the 1970s, family therapist Pauline Boss coined the term ambiguous loss to cover situations of unresolved grief that lack rituals or other expression, including where there is physical absence but psychological presence, such as in emigration.

The most common reaction from others to ambiguous grief is minimisation – “At least they are not in Australia.”

[ Coping with ambiguous loss: ‘Maybe someone hasn’t died, but something has been lost’Opens in new window ]

The pain of ambiguous loss for grandparents and extended family is yet another hidden consequence of our failure to provide affordable housing.

Zoom and WhatsApp calls are no substitute for physical presence even with adults, but on a video call you cannot inhale that intoxicating newborn smell from a tiny soft-haired head. It will be a long, long time before blurs on the screen resolve into familiar grandparents’ faces for our grandson.

I cannot pop by so my daughter can hop in the shower or take an overdue nap. I cannot help when my daughter goes back to work after the ludicrously short maternity leave that is standard in the United States.

Whenever we think we can do nothing right in Ireland, think about Illinois, where my daughter lives. There is no statutory paid maternity leave. A business must have more than 50 employees before it is obliged to offer unpaid leave of 12 weeks to cover pregnancy and post-partum. It is considered sufficiently enlightened that you cannot be fired for being pregnant and that your health insurance benefits continue. This is an absolute necessity, because having a baby in the US is ruinously expensive even with insurance.

Parental help is even more important in a highly individualised society like the US. I was intrigued by the meal train, a common practice in the US, where friends sign up to help provide dinner for about two weeks after a baby is born, often just leaving it on the stoop and ringing the bell.

[ Why is no one talking about the grandchildren gap?Opens in new window ]

But nothing compares to the connection and emotional investment that family has. I feel bad for my other adult children who have not met their new nephew in person yet.

I know it is possible to romanticise the role of grandparent. Some grandparents here in Ireland are exhausted from constant childcare. Several families I know have grandchildren and their parents living with them due to the housing shortage. But as a teacher for decades, I saw first hand how important grandparents can be in children’s lives and how hard the role is to replace.

Visits overseas tend to be heightened times, cramming everything into a week or two that would normally be spread over many much less intense days. Even worse will be the time when the Atlantic becomes too wide for our future older selves to traverse.