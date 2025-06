Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Horse racing

One of the highlights of the flat racing season, Royal Ascot will feature 36 races across five days. The Group One highlights include the Queen Anne Stakes (Tuesday), Prince of Wales’s Stakes (Wednesday), Gold Cup (Thursday), Coronation Stakes (Friday) and Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Saturday). - Tuesday-Saturday, UTV & Virgin Media

Rugby

This week marks the first time a British & Irish Lions team play in Ireland. Before embarking on their tour of Australia, the new Lions, under head coach Andy Farrell, will play Felipe Contepomi’s Argentina at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. - Friday, TG4 & Sky Sports

Basketball

There are, at most, three games left in the 2024/25 NBA season. After four games of the best-of-seven series between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma Thunder. Interesting, the 2025 Finals features two cities vying for their first NBA championship. And, whichever team emerges, it will be the seventh different team to claim the title in seven seasons. - Tuesday, Friday, Monday, TNT Sports

MONDAY (June 16th)

SOCCER – DAZN - Club World Cup - 3am Botafogo v Seattle

TENNIS - BBC RB, noon-1.10pm, 5.50pm-7.30pm, BBC 2, 1pm-6pm Queen’s

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 1.45pm-4.45pm - Stage 2 Tour of Switzerland

GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

RUGBY - RTE 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup - 8pm Chelsea v Los Angeles, 11pm Boca Juniors v Benfica

TUESDAY (June 17th)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 (Game 5) - 1.30am Pacers @ Thunder

SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup - 2am Flamengo v ES Tunis

TENNIS - BBC RB, noon-1.10pm, 5.50pm-7.30pm, BBC 2, 1pm-6pm Queen’s

RACING - UTV, 1.30pm-6pm, ITV4, 5.50pm-6.30pm, Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5.30pm, Virgin Media Two, 5.20pm-6.30pm Royal Ascot

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 1.45pm-4.45pm - Stage 3 Tour of Switzerland

HOCKEY - TG4 Player - Men’s Pro League - 2.30pm Ireland v Australia

SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup - 5pm Fluminense v Borussia Dortmund, 8pm River Plate v Urawa Reds, 11pm Ulsan HD v Mamelodi Sundowns

WEDNESDAY (June 18th)

SOCCER – DAZN - Club World Cup - 2am Monterrey v Inter Milan

SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - Gold Cup - 3.30am Canada v Honduras

TENNIS - BBC RB, noon-1.10pm, 5.50pm-7.30pm, BBC 2, 1pm-6pm Queen’s

RACING - UTV, 1.30pm-6pm, ITV4, 5.50pm-6.30pm, Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5.30pm, Virgin Media Two, 5.20pm-6.30pm Royal Ascot

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 1.45pm-4.45pm - Stage 3 Tour of Switzerland

HOCKEY - TG4 Player - Men’s Pro League - 2.30pm Ireland v Australia

SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup - 5pm Man City v Wydad Casablanca , 8pm Real Madrid v Al Hilal , 11pm Pachuca v RB Salzburg

, 8pm , 11pm SOCCER - Channel 4 - U21 - 8pm England v Germany

THURSDAY (June 19th)

SOCCER – DAZN - Club World Cup - 2am Al Ain v Juventus

SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - Gold Cup - 3am Mexico v Suriname

TENNIS - BBC RB, noon-1.10pm, 5.50pm-7.30pm, BBC 2, 1pm-6pm Queen’s

RACING - UTV, 1.30pm-6pm, ITV4, 5.50pm-6.30pm, Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5.30pm, Virgin Media Two, 5.20pm-6.30pm Royal Ascot

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 1.45pm-4.45pm - Stage 5 Tour of Switzerland

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-8pm, 11pm-1am Women’s PGA Championship

SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup - 5pm Palmeiras v Al Ahly , 8pm Inter Miami v Porto , 11pm Seattle Sounders v Atlético Madrid

, 8pm , 11pm GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-11pm Travelers Championship

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 8pm Castleford v Hull KR

FRIDAY (June 20th)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - Game 6 - 1am Thunder @ Pacers

SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup - 2am PSG v Botafogo

SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - Gold Cup - 2.15am USA v Saudi Arabia

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10am - 1st Test, D1 England v India

TENNIS - BBC RB, noon-1.10pm, 5.50pm-7.30pm, BBC 2, 1pm-6pm Queen’s

RACING - UTV, 1.30pm-6pm, ITV4, 5.50pm-6.35pm, Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5.30pm, Virgin Media Two, 5.20pm-6.30pm Royal Ascot

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 1.45pm-4.45pm - Stage 6 Tour of Switzerland

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-8pm, 11pm-1am Women’s PGA Championship

SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup - 5pm Benfica v Auckland City , 7pm Flamengo v Chelsea , 11pm Los Angeles v ES Tunis

, 7pm , 11pm SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Premier Division - 8pm Shamrock Rovers v Cork City

RUGBY - TG4 & Sky Sports Action - 8pm Lions v Argentina

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-11pm Travelers Championship

ATHLETICS - Virgin Media Three & BBC Three, 8pm-10pm - Paris Diamond League

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 8pm St Helens v Leeds

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Top 14 Semi-final - 8.05pm Toulouse v Bayonne

SATURDAY (June 21st)

SOCCER – DAZN - Club World Cup - 2am Bayern Munich v Boca Juniors

HOCKEY - TG4 Player - Men’s Pro League - 9.30am Ireland v Spain

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 1st Test, D2 England v India

GAA - TG4 from 12.45pm Women’s football (TBA)

(TBA) TENNIS - BBC 2, 1pm-5pm Queen’s

RACING - UTV, 1.30pm-6pm, ITV4, 5.50pm-6.35pm, Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5.30pm, Virgin Media Two, 5.25pm-7pm Royal Ascot

CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 1.45pm-4.45pm - Stage 7 Tour of Switzerland

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 3pm Warrington v Huddersfield , 5.30pm Catalans v Leigh

, 5.30pm GAA - RTE 2 from 3.30pm Senior championship (TBA)

(TBA) SOCCER - Channel 4 - Euro U21 - 5pm Quarter-final 1 , 8pm Quarter-final 2

, 8pm SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup - 5pm Mamelodi Sundowns v Borussia Dortmund, 8pm Inter Milan v Urawa Reds, 11pm Fluminense v Ulsan HD

Dortmund, 8pm Inter Milan v Urawa Reds, 11pm GOLF - Sky Sports+, 5.30pm-11.30pm Women’s PGA Championship

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-11.30pm Travelers Championship

UFC - TNT Sports 1 from 8pm - Baku Jamahal Hill v Khalil Rountree Jr

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Top 14 Semi-final - 8.05pm Bordeaux v Toulon

GAA - RTE 2, 9.15pm-10.45pm Saturday Game

SUNDAY (June 22nd)