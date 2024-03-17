Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

San Marino v St Kitts & Nevis

Imagine playing for your country more than 90 times and never, not once, being on the winning side. Captain of the San Marino football team, Matteo Vitaioli, will lead his troops into battle again this week against St Kitts & Nevis. Will they win the game? Probably not, but, well, who knows. It’s the worst ranked team (210th) in the world playing the relatively lofty 147th ranked side – a country with a population similar to Leitrim hosting a country with a population similar to Longford. – Wednesday, Premier Sports

Darts

Professional darts rolls into town this week, with Premier League action in Dublin on Thursday before moving to Belfast the following week. The 2024 tournament involves 17 venues in England, Scotland, Wales, Netherlands and Germany, as well as two dates on this island. Michael van Gerwen is the defending champion, after beating Gerwyn Price in the 2023 final. Both will be among the eight competitors at the 3Arena this week, which also includes Luke Littler, who burst on to the scene a few months ago when he became the youngest player to reach the PDC World Darts Championship final, aged just 16 years. – Thursday, Sky Sports

France v Ireland

The Six Nations is over, long live the Six Nations. With the men’s competition finished for the year, the women’s tournament begins next weekend. First up for Ireland is the daunting task of taking on France in Le Mans. Ireland had a tough season last year, which included a hammering at the hands of France in Cork. The priority, surely, for this season is to make sure they don’t finish bottom of the table again. – Saturday & Sunday, RTÉ, BBC & Virgin Media

MONDA Y (Mar 18th)

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 6.30am-9.30am, 11.30am-2.30pm World Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.45pm Tour of Catalunya

CRICKET – Premier Sports 1 from 4pm – 3rd T20 Afghanistan v Ireland

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm League highlights

RUGBY – RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

NBA – TNT Sports 3 – 11.30pm Heat @ 76ers; 2am Knicks @ Warriors

TUESDAY (Mar 19th)

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 6.30am-9.30am, 11.30am-2.30pm World Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.45pm Tour of Catalunya

TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 3pm-11pm Miami Open

SOCCER – DAZN & TNT Sports 1 – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm Ajax v Chelsea; 8pm Benfica v Lyon

WEDNESDAY (Mar 20th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 1am Nuggets @ Timberwolves

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 6.30am-9.30am, 11.30am-2.30pm World Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.35pm Tour of Catalunya

TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 2.45pm-3am Miami Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 3.35pm-4.30pm – Men’s race Bruges-DePanne

SOCCER – DAZN & TNT Sports 1 – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm Häcken v PSG ; 8pm Brann v Barcelona

; 8pm SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Friendly – 7.45pm San Marino v St Kitts & Nevis

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 11.30pm Bucks @ Celtics

THURSDAY (Mar 21st)

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5am-10am Singapore Classic

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 6.30am-9.30am, 11.30am-2.30pm World Open

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-10pm Valspar Championship

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.35pm Tour of Catalunya

TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 2.45pm-3am Miami Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 3.35pm-4.30pm – Women’s race Bruges-DePanne

SOCCER – Virgin Media More & Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 5pm Georgia v Luxembourg

DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm – Dublin Premier League

SOCCER – Virgin Media More – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Greece v Kazakhstan

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Poland v Estonia

SOCCER – S4C, Virgin Media Three & Premier Sports 2

Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Wales v Finland

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 11pm Pelicans @ Magic

FRIDAY (Mar 22nd)

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 1am – Practice Australian Grand Prix

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 3.45am – 1st Test, D1 Bangladesh v Sri Lanka

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5am-10am Singapore Classic

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 6.05am Hurricanes v Melbourne Rebels ; 8.35am Brumbies v Moana Pasifika

; 8.35am SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 6.30am-9.30am, 11.30am-2.30pm World Open

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-10pm Valspar Championship

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 1pm-3.30pm – Men’s race Harelbeke Classic

TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 3pm-3am Miami Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 3.30pm-4.45pm Tour of Catalunya

SOCCER – RTÉ News Channel – Euro U-21 Qualifier – 5pm San Marino v Republic of Ireland

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Friendlies – 5pm Norway v Czech Republic ; 7.45pm Romania v Northern Ireland

; 7.45pm RUGBY – TG4, Premier Sports 1 & BBC Wales – URC – 7.35pm Ospreys v Munster

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 7.45pm Leicester v Gloucester

SOCCER – Virgin Media More – Friendly – 7.45pm Netherlands v Scotland

SATURDAY (Mar 23rd)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – Midnight Cavaliers @ Timberwolves

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 1.10am – Practice & Qualifying Australian Grand Prix

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 1.05am Fijian Drua v Waratahs ; 3.35am Chiefs v Highlanders ; 6.05am Blues v Crusaders ; 8.35am Western Force v Reds

; 3.35am ; 6.05am ; 8.35am CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 3.45am – 1st Test, D2 Bangladesh v Sri Lanka

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4am-7am Singapore Classic

SNOOKER – Eurosport, 6.30am-9.30am, 11.30am-3pm World Open

BADMINTON – TNT Sports 4, 11am-4pm Swiss Open Semi-finals

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11.45am-10pm Valspar Championship

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 2 – 12.30pm Mansfield Town v Colchester Utd

SOCCER – BBC 1 – Women’s Super League – 12.30pm Manchester City v Manchester Utd

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 1pm Sharks v Ulster; 3.05pm Stormers v Edinburgh

RACING – ITV4, 1.10pm-4.05pm Doncaster, Bangor & Newbury

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – Top 14 – 2pm Toulon v Montpellier

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 – Women’s Six Nations – 2.15pm France v Ireland

GAA – TG4 – Women’s Football – 2.45pm Armagh v Dublin

TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 3pm-3am Miami Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 3pm-3.45pm Tour of Catalunya

RUGBY – S4C – URC – 3pm Scarlets v Benetton

RUGBY – UTV & TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 3.05pm Saracens v Harlequins

GAA – TG4 – Hurling League Division One Semi-final – 4.30pm Limerick v Kilkenny ; 7pm Football League Division Two (TBA)

; 7pm (TBA) RUGBY – BBC 2 & Virgin Media Three – Women’s Six Nations – 4.45pm Wales v Scotland

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & Premier Sports 1 – Friendly – 5pm Republic of Ireland v Belgium

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 5pm Nets @ Knicks

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 2 – URC – 5.15pm Connacht v Lions ; 7.35pm Zebre v Leinster

; 7.35pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 2 – 5.15pm Stockport County v MK Dons

SOCCER – Channel 4 & Virgin Media Two – Friendly – 7pm England v Brazil

RUGBY – S4C – URC – 7.35pm Dragons v Bulls

SOCCER – Virgin Media More & Premier Sports 1 – Friendly – 8pm France v Germany

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-1am – LPGA LA Open

SUNDAY (Mar 24th)