Xi Jinping greeted Donald Trump with a hug on the tarmac at the airport in Shenzhen on Wednesday as children danced and waved pom-poms behind him. Japan’s Sanae Takaichi got a cooler reception.

A frosty welcome

When Japan’s prime minister arrived in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen on Wednesday, she was met by retired Chinese diplomat Zhang Qiyue and Japanese ambassador to China Kenji Kanasugi. In accordance with protocol, China provided a guard of honour but there were no cheering children or any other signs of warmth on the tarmac.

Takaichi was in Shenzhen for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit and when she arrived at the leaders’ banquet on Wednesday evening she met Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan. But although Xi smiled as he shook her hand and Takaichi appeared to speak to him for a few moments, he said nothing.

Relations between China and Japan have been in the deep freeze since last November, when Takaichi told a parliamentary committee in Tokyo that an attack on Taiwan would constitute a survival-threatening event that could trigger the deployment of Japanese forces. Beijing regards Taiwan as an issue “at the very core of China’s core interests” of sovereignty, territory and national unity and it immediately demanded an apology.

When Takaichi declined to withdraw her remarks, China imposed an unofficial ban on Japanese seafood and discouraged its citizens from travelling to Japan, where they account for a quarter of the tourists every year. Since then, Beijing has also restricted the export to Japan of rare earths that are essential to advanced manufacturing of cars and technology.

Takaichi won a landslide election victory last February and she remains popular, although a poll this week showed that two out of three Japanese voters believe she is not capable of improving relations with China. This week’s meeting in Shenzhen offers an opportunity for some easing of tensions but there is little sign that either side is willing to grasp it.

Takaichi does not appear to be ready to apologise for her remarks, which represented a departure from Tokyo’s traditional policy of ambiguity about how it would respond to an attack on Taiwan. And Beijing has been ramping up the rhetoric against Japan, accusing the prime minister of returning the country to the militaristic approach that led to the second World War.

China may have been hoping that Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which is ruthless in getting rid of its leaders, would dispose of her in a scheduled leadership contest next September. But Japanese media reported this week that potential challengers, including defence minister Shinjiro Koizumi and LDP policy research council chairman Kobayashi Takayuki, have been telling colleagues that they plan to support Takaichi.

Their calculation appears to be that they have a better chance of succeeding her at the end of a fresh, three-year term. That is a long time to wait for a thaw between the two biggest economies in Asia.

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