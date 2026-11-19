Nick Timoney goes over to score a try for Ireland during the Nations Championship match against Fiji on Saturday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Character is a catch-all term that, when used in the context of a sporting career, can usually be replaced by the word resilience. Not always, but the pathway is rarely smooth or linear for those assigned that quality.

Nick Timoney won his first Ireland cap in July 2021 against the USA, a month shy of his 26th birthday. The player rating from The Irish Times said: “His tackling was excellent, accurate and authoritative in putting big American carriers on the ground while his ability to link the play underlined his assured handling; celebrated a fine debut with a try.”

That November he won a second cap, a 21-minute cameo off the bench against Argentina in November, and then a year later scored two tries against Fiji. That’s when the trail vanished. A cold case in international terms.

His talent was unmistakable. An Leinster Schools Senior Cup winner with Blackrock College, he played representative rugby for the province and Ireland, including eight appearances for the Irish under-20s. Leinster didn’t offer him an academy place, but Ulster did, almost 11 years ago. Timoney played Sevens for Ireland and won a mantelpiece full of individual awards over the years representing his adopted province.

Coincidentally, given Saturday’s opponents, it was a couple of Springboks in Marcell Coetzee and Duane Vermeulen – another South African, Juarno Augustus, is currently making it a hat-trick – who limited access to the Ulster number eight jersey in the intervening years. No matter, Timoney converted seamlessly to the ways of an openside flanker.

Ireland’s backrow options were blue chip, so it was hardly a reflection on him that he couldn’t find a way past the thicket of excellence. He was included in extended Irish squads and was given feedback about requirements and improvements, but that next cap remained tantalisingly out of reach.

It wasn’t until summer last year and a rainy night in Georgia that he returned to the Test arena. The Lions tour and injuries opened a door and he walked through, scoring his fourth try for his country. Timoney celebrated a fifth cap against Japan that November with another try and won a sixth against Argentina the same month.

[ Ireland captain Dan Sheehan set to be named at number eight for South Africa showdown ]

Not even his most ardent admirer could have predicted the annus mirabilis that this year has provided. He’s played in all 10 Tests matches, five in the Six Nations where Ireland won a Triple Crown, three during the Nations Championship matches in summer and then the Argentina and Fiji games over the past fortnight.

Nick Timoney: 'You treat every game like it could be your last.' Photograph: Ben Brady/INPHO

This is where resilience and character kicks in and the understanding that opportunities are like hen’s teeth.

“[My] mindset is to play as best as I can for the team. It’s almost like a given in international rugby [that] every game is an audition. You treat every game like it could be your last,” Timoney said.

“That’s just part of it. That’s how I’ve felt for every game I’ve played; wanting to offer yourself to the team as best you can in the hope they see enough in you to pick you again.”

Timoney crossed for an eighth try in 16 caps against Fiji last weekend, picked in a throwback position of number eight. As a Test it was broken in two, his first spell on the pitch, and then being recalled from the stand following the injury sustained by debutant James McNabney.

The game had freed up a little for his second stanza. The ball ran his way, not just in a fine solo finish for his try but in a general sense. It found him. The team smoothed out the glitches enough to enjoy the final quarter.

There are rumours that Dan Sheehan may reprise his Leinster experiment and play at number eight for Ireland against the Springboks. That wasn’t the question that Timoney was asked, a lighter suggestion that if the Ireland captain wanted to play eight then the Ulster backrow would be happy to take a turn at hooker, where he had a run during his days playing for the Ireland Sevens team.

A smiling Timoney said: “I remind people a surprising amount, definitely yeah. I would tell Dan Sheehan all the time. That’s the way the game’s going now, isn’t it. It’s hybrid players and stuff. He can obviously play pretty much wherever he wants because he’s one of the best players in the world. I keep ticking over my hooker stuff just in case every now and again.”

Do you rate him as an eight?

“I’d rate Dan as a centre if he wanted to play there. As much as I would love to downplay his ability to play in the backrow, I think there’s nothing about his skill set that’s lacking for playing in the backrow, certainly.”