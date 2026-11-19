Address : Tigín, 34 Quay Street, Skerries, Co Dublin Price : €1,795,000 Agent : Savills

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Tigín, or little house, on Quay Street in Skerries, Co Dublin, is something of a misnomer. This seaside property is hard to miss as you cut through the Hoar Rock and approach from the coast road. With its curved facade facing North Beach, it brings to mind a modern-day Martello tower.

Designed by local architect Niamh Butler, the house makes the most of the light in this unique west-facing harbour on the east coast. The owner can vouch for the spectacular sunsets its orientation delivers, while the abundance of glass-fronted rooms ensures there is plenty of opportunity to enjoy them.

She bought the house in 2023 and, while it was in great condition, felt it could do with a little more colour and personality. The starting point for the transformation was a yellow, red and blue Missoni rug in the livingroom, whose colours became the inspiration for the scheme throughout, from the cabinets to the curtains.

The house, built from the ground up in 2019, has four storeys. With an A energy rating and a floor area of 197sq m, Tigín is now on the market through Savills seeking €1.795 million.

It is accessed from Quay Street with a cloakroom and guest bathroom off the entrance hallway. Straight ahead is the main livingroom with floor-to-ceiling windows that allow for the first glimpse of uninterrupted sea views, with doors out to a large, glass-fronted terrace.

From here there is an open-thread staircase down to the lower floor that houses the kitchen. This room has four picture windows framing the sea, as well as a glazed internal courtyard that leads up to the terrace. And just to ensure this ground-level room never feels dark, there is also a roof light overhead in the floor of the terrace above.

The kitchen received a splash of colour in the form of a mustard makeover for the full-height units while the lower cabinetry remains white. There are stone worktops and a mirrored splashback adding to the sense of space. Also on this level is a bedroom, bathroom, utility and plant room.

A staircase from the entrance hall leads up to the first floor that is given over to the main bedroom suite. Here you will find a bespoke walk-in wardrobe and luxurious en suite bathroom featuring a free-standing bath and walk-in shower.

At the top of the house is another bedroom with dual aspect glazing and a balcony that wraps around the room.

Skerries is one of those villages that people are born into and never want to leave. There is a strong sense of community with good local schools, and numerous pubs and restaurants serving local seafood.

The owner has loved her time at Tigín and will miss the spectacular views that changed daily with the light and weather. She says she had the best seat in the house on the night of the lunar eclipse with a great atmosphere on the beach below as locals gathered at the harbour.

Exterior

Livingroom

Staircase and internal courtyard

Kitchen

Terrace

Bedroom

Bathroom