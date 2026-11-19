Address : 96 Braemor Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14 Price : €1,100,000 Agent : Mullery O'Gara

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When the owners of 96 Braemor Road in Churchtown, south Dublin, were extending it five years ago, their aim was not to maximise its footprint.

“Instead, we planned to extend it at the back in a restrained fashion and reconfigure the space to create a flow and take advantage of the light,” says one of the owners, who bought the three-bedroom semidetached home, built in the 1950s, with her husband in 2010.

They therefore knocked down a number of internal walls to create an L-shaped kitchen-dining-livingroom, with the diningroom at the front. “We didn’t want it to feel like a vast open space. We wanted the spaces to be defined, and so we made it split level.”

You step down into the living section from the kitchen, which allowed for the ceiling height to be increased. A corner of glass between the front hallway and the living area at the back was also installed.

“I lived in a house, years ago, where you could see straight through from the front door to the back garden. I’ve always thought it creates a sense of space,” the owner says.

The interior has been thoughtfully designed; details include the brass handles on the kitchen cupboards, raffia furniture and Victorian reconditioned cast-iron fireplaces which, although they’re from another era, fit the scheme nicely.

There’s a window seat overlooking the front garden. “We’ve put a lot of work into the both the front and back gardens and our aim was to bring the greenery inside.”

The owners have done this successfully at the back too by installing floor-to-ceiling glazing and doors that open to a patio. A step down from the patio is a long pergola, overhung with rose bushes. It leads to another patio, accessed via a step at the back.

“We have a sound system in the back garden and we often sit there in the evening and watch the sun set with a drink in hand”

Churchtown is a mature suburb which is well served for amenities. The Luas green-line stop in Windy Arbour is about a 20-minute walk away.

“It’s a great community and it’s lovely to feel that you have good people around you,” says the owner. She and her husband are now selling the house which extends to 136sq m (1,464sq ft) through Mullery O’Gara with an asking price of €1.1 million. It has a B Ber.

Entrance hall

Kitchen/living/diningroom

Kitchen

Dining area

Living area

Main bedroom

Bathroom

Doors on to patio