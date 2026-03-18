Smart two-bed home next to Herbert Park in Donnybrook

Address : 21 Home Villas, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 Price : €685,000 Agent : Eoin O'Neill Property Advisers

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Dating from the 1900s when constructed to house workers on the Pembroke Estate, Home Villas in Donnybrook, Dublin 4, is now a sought-after enclave of two-storey redbrick houses hidden away off Auburn Avenue.

There has been a healthy turnover of housing stock in this U-shaped crescent in the years since the Property Price Register began. The popularity of the area is no doubt aided by its proximity to the 13 hectares of Herbert Park, where runners and walkers enjoy the mile-long circuit of its perimeter.

Number 21 Home Villas has just come to the market through Eoin O’Neill Property Advisers, seeking €685,000. It sold for €610,000 in 2024, having previously sold for €598,000 in 2021 – and for €430,000 in 2020, before being renovated.

In turnkey condition since it was extended in 2020, this well-designed two-bedroom home extends to 60sq m (646sq ft).

The B2 energy rating, excellent for a period home, is an indication of the level of upgrade work that was undertaken.

Opening from the street into an open-plan space, a bright sittingroom lies to the front, with gunmetal-grey sash windows, while lots of light beams in from the dining space beyond through a set of French doors. On-trend herringbone parquet runs through the ground floor. The current owners installed a smart, backlit television storage unit in the living space, some banquette seating in the dining area, along with a coffee station, andalso repointed the chimney.

To the rear of the smart kitchen, which has black, handleless units, is a utility room and a small, sandstone-paved courtyard accessed from both the dining area and kitchen, allowing the external space to be used for entertaining during clement weather.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms, both of which have built-in wardrobes, alongside a new bathroom.

Living space with new television unit

Dining area

The courtyard is accessed from the kitchen/dining area

Utility

Paved courtyard

The current owners, who are moving to Cork, have enjoyed the proximity of their home to Herbert Park – accessed 20m from the end of their road – for walks, tennis and the Sunday market, where they stock up on artisan foods.

The home is also close to Ballsbridge, the Aviva Stadium and a gym, and they have loved being within walking distance of so many amenities. The fact that the location (near Morehampton Road) is a converging point for several buses means they never have to wait more than a few minutes for transport. In fact, you could quite easily live here without a car.