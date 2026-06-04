Look inside: Shankill showstopper with wraparound gardens and guest annexe

Address : Hazeldene, Falls Road, Shankill, Co Dublin Price : €3,800,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Hazeldene is a stunning home on an acre of wraparound gardens on Falls Road in Shankill, Co Dublin, close to the old Harcourt railway line that used to run from the city centre.

The current owners bought Hazeldene in 2003 and completely rebuilt it in 2009, extending it and flipping it around so that the gable end became a grand entrance hall with a double atrium, and the modest former front entrance became a wonderful, sun-drenched patio garden accessed from a new kitchen-breakfastroom extension.

The owners also added a large two-storey guest annexe extending to 180sq m behind the main house, with its own private entrance, which is also accessible from the kitchen. They also added several patio areas throughout the gardens to catch the sun at different times of day.

The renovation was done with one eye on sustainability and energy efficiency. The owners installed a Kingspan biocycle system to manage waste and wastewater, and a Kingspan rainwater harvesting system. Three geothermal wells draw heat from the ground, saving a fortune on heating bills, while solar panels discreetly mounted on the guest annexe roof help heat the water. Baker insulation systems and double-glazed windows ensure that the heat remains in the right place – inside.

It was a total transformation of this 1926-built property, and a fine example of innovative design by architect Ciaran Mulhall, superb craftsmanship and creative choice of materials. The house has been extended to 698sq m (7,513sq ft) and is Ber rated A.

Wraparound gardens

Patio/gardens

Reception hall

Reception hall

It’s a house built for entertaining guests, whether family or friends, all year round, but also for maximum family living in comfort and style. The house is a neat blend of old and new, with generously proportioned reception rooms, both formal and informal, along with the large bespoke kitchen-breakfastroom topped by an impressive octagonal glass atrium bringing in lots of light.

Upstairs are five large bedrooms, including a fabulous principal bedroom suite with two walk-in dressingrooms and a jaw-dropping en suite bathroom with wide semicircular glazing overlooking the double-height reception hall.

The owners are art lovers, and designed the wide hallway to properly showcase their artworks. The hall has tall windows with views of both the front and back gardens – all the windows in the house have been treated to minimise glare on the artworks. Travertine natural stone flooring in the hall runs through much of the ground floor, and the geothermal underfloor heating creates a warm welcome. The elegant coving provides a link to the old house, along with the marble fireplaces in the drawingroom and TV room.

The formal diningroom, with hardwood teak flooring, bay window and large round table seating 14 guests, looks like something from the set of The Traitors, while the family room, with its fully fitted bar, media unit with smart, integrated audio system and double doors opening out to the back garden, makes for a very convivial spot for entertaining and family fun.

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The drawingroom has been extended with floor-to-ceiling glazing and double doors opening on to a private stone terrace and out to the huge front garden, while a separate lounge/TV room provides a cozy haven overlooking the patio and gardens.

The open-plan kitchen-breakfastroom has travertine flooring with underfloor heating and a large central island, and is filled with light thanks to a large octagonal atrium and full width bifold doors opening out on to the patio and garden. It’s fitted with bespoke cabinetry plus a second island, adding workspace and storage. There’s a spacious utility room off the kitchen with lots of wall and floor storage, circular sink and plumbing for a washer and dryer. Another door off the kitchen leads to the guest annexe, ideal for accommodating visiting friends and family in their own private space.

The downstairs is completed by a guest cloakroom and loo off the main reception hall, and a guest loo and comms room at the back entrance.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom suite has pride of place, with a large bay window overlooking the gardens and with views out to the Dublin and Wicklow hills. The en suite bathroom, with its elegant tiling and feature curved window overlooking the main reception hall, brings the wow factor, and is dominated by a large step-up Jacuzzi bath flanked by large twin wash-hand basins, plus a walk-in shower and separate toilet. The bedroom suite has two walk-in dressingrooms; the larger of the two overlooks the back garden and has a central island with dressing table.

The guest bedroom suite had dual aspect over the gardens, and the en suite – which has both a bath and a separate shower – is finished in natural stone. The other three bedrooms are served by a large bathroom. There’s also a contemporary shower room with natural stone flooring adjacent to bedroom five.

The beautifully landscaped gardens form the icing on the cake, bordered by mature trees, hedging and feature lighting and packed with wide lawns, well-stocked borders, flowering plants, shrubs and specimen trees. The gardens offer complete privacy, and the main terrace off the kitchen is ideal for outdoor dining and entertaining.

Hazeldene is now for sale through Sherry FitzGerald with an asking price of €3.8 million.

Principal bedroom en suite

Reception hall

Drawingroom

Kitchen/breakfast room

Diningroom

Family room

Patio