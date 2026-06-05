Murder accused captured on CCTV saying he could not wait to see face of attack victim

One of three young men accused of murdering a 44-year-old father of five was captured on CCTV telling his co-accused that he couldn’t wait to see the victim’s face after he was hit with a golf club.

Alex Deady (21) was heard on CCTV telling his two co-accused that, while he may have suffered injuries to his own face during a fracas in Doneraile in north Cork, he believed his injuries were nothing compared with those suffered by Barry Daly.

“Ha, see how bad my face is, I can’t wait to see Barry’s, ha, a five iron imprinted on his face, I can’t wait to see him,” a voice is heard telling two teenagers as they returned to their homes following an altercation with Daly.

Deady and the two teenagers, who cannot be named because they are juveniles, have all pleaded not guilty to the murder of Daly at Rockview Terrace, Doneraile, on October 12th last year, although Deady and the older teenager have pleaded guilty Daly’s manslaughter.

On Friday at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork, the jury of five men and seven women were shown a compilation of CCTV footage taken from various commercial premises and houses in Doneraile from the early hours of the morning in question, after Doneraile won a Junior B Championship final.

Det Garda Paul O’Shea of Mallow Garda station confirmed that the 20-minute CCTV compilation, which covered more than three hours, revealed that three separate fracas had broken out on Main Street in Doneraile at 1.28am, 1.31am and 1.52am on the night in question.

The jury was shown CCTV footage of Daly walking past a house on Mallow Road in Doneraile at 1.51am to go home, and footage of Deady and his two co-accused following on 12 minutes later at 2.03am before the three accused returned past the same camera at 2.11am.

O’Shea confirmed to defence counsel Ray Boland that his client, the youngest juvenile, had not been captured with a golf club prior to going to Daly’s house. The only time he was seen with a golf club in the compilation was as he returned by the house at Mallow Road at 2.11am with his co-accused.

In the 2.11am CCTV clip, Boland’s client is seen with a broken golf club, carrying a broken shaft and head and Deady can be heard telling him to dispose of the golf club. Both parts were found the next day in the garden of the house next to the house with CCTV.

Cross-examined by senior counsel for Deady, Tom Creed, about CCTV footage captured at 2.18am at Convent Road, Doneraile, O’Shea confirmed it was his understanding that the voice heard talking about Daly’s being left with an imprint of a five iron on his face was that of Creed’s client, Deady.

Creed put it to the detective that his client’s comment about not being able to wait to see Daly’s face after attacking him with the five iron clearly suggested that his client expected to see Daly alive again. “That is the comment he makes,” said O’Shea.

Opening the State’s case earlier, prosecution counsel Lorcan Staines had told the jury that they would hear evidence of a row on Main Street in which the deceased, Daly, either accidentally or intentionally struck Deady’s girlfriend Rachel Kelly, which incensed Deady.

He said it was the State’s case that Deady and his two co-accused equipped themselves with golf clubs and went to Daly’s home. While the assault was not captured on CCTV, it would be alleged they left Daly dead or dying in his front garden with catastrophic head and facial injuries.

He said it was the State’s case that Deady and the two teenagers “acted together before, during and after the incident” and “we allege joint enterprise or common design – the case we make is that all three were acting as a team.” The case continues.