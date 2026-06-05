Shane Lowry’s putting woes on final hole sour his second round at Memorial

Shane Lowry of Ireland walks from the 18th tee during the second round of the the Memorial at Muirfield Village. Photograph: Dylan Buell/Getty

Shane Lowry endured a topsy-turvy second round at the Memorial as he shot a one-over-par 73 to leave himself just inside the top 10 at the halfway mark of the PGA Tour event.

What the round could have been for the Irishman, but for a few fateful errors, will have left him bitter leaving the course on Friday, most notably on the 18th hole. Lowry chipped to inside three feet for par, but missed, knocking his return putt twice as far past the hole and missed the follow-up putt to record a double-bogey 6 on the par 4.

It was his second double bogey of the day after he hit the ball into the water twice on the par 5 11th, from the tee and with his third shot, as he recorded a 7.

The double bogey on 11 was bookended by bogeys on the 10th and 12th holes after a strong front nine of 34 with two birdies and no dropped shots. Lowry then recovered brilliantly to birdie 13, 15 and 16, before his putting woes resurfaced on the 18th green.

Lowry, at one under, is eight shots behind the leader JT Poston heading into the weekend, who shot a superb 65 to take the lead on nine under. Fellow American Ryan Gerard is a shot further back on eight under, as there are only 12 players under par in difficult conditions at Muirfield Village.

Lowry is two shots ahead of Rory McIlroy, who also suffered on the back nine, double bogeying the 13th hole and bogeying 16 and 17 as he recorded a two-over-par 74, one over for the tournament.

World number one Scottie Scheffler looked in danger of missing the cut for the first time in four years, but managed to recover with three birdies in his last six holes to reach one over.

“That’s maybe some of the worst I’ve hit it in a couple years out there and I still managed to shoot even par around a golf course that requires you to strike the ball really well,” said Scheffler, whose round also included a shanked bunker shot at the fifth.

“I felt like I was going to shoot about 90 today.

“This tournament was one that definitely could have got away from me, but right now I’m only nine shots back and still have a chance going into the weekend.”