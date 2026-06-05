What will €385,000 buy in Denmark, Portugal, Italy, Turkey and west Cork?

Denmark: Copenhagen

This traditional thatched cottage is in Hedehusene, just outside Copenhagen. Originally an inn, it dates back to the early 1800s. Now it has a floor area of 175sq m (1,884sq ft) and is set out with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a livingroom, dining area and kitchen. The interiors have beamed ceilings and parquet flooring. Outside is a large garden with a covered terrace, a greenhouse and a trampoline. The train station with a regular service into the city is a five-minute walk away.

Price: €388,000

€388,000 Agent: poulerikbech.dk

Goleen, Toormore, west Cork

West Cork: Toormore

This two-bedroom bungalow is located beside the sheltered bay of Toormore in west Cork. It has an interior of 105sq m (1,130sq ft) and outside the gardens are lush and well-kept. The C2-rated property has a kitchen with fitted units and integrated appliance. The livingroom is dual aspect, the hallway has a staircase to an open attic and the two bedrooms are doubles. The house is beside a trekking trail that follows the coast with views out over the bay.

Price: €385,000

€385,000 Agent: Irish Rural Homes

Villa in Silves

Portugal: Silves

This villa is in the historic town of Silves in the Algarve. It is semidetached and has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a livingroom, kitchen and storage room. There is a small courtyard at the back of the property with a Jacuzzi and steps up to the tiled roof terrace. The house is renovated and colourful inside. For hot nights, the bedrooms have ceiling fans and the windows have traditional wooden shutters. Faro airport is a 45-minute drive.

Price: €385,000

€385,000 Agent: servesul.com

Villa on one hectare in Lazio

Italy: Lazio

Casalvieri is a hilltop town in the Ciociaria area that lies south of Rome and north of Naples. This large villa on one hectare is very private but only minutes away from the town centre. It has a floor area of 298sq m (3,208sq ft) with a kitchen, livingroom and three bedrooms on the ground floor. The first floor is unfinished so there is scope to add more bedrooms or living areas, while the lower floor has a large storage space and the garden has an olive grove.

Price: €385,000

€385,000 Agent: rightmove.co.uk

Alanya property has a pool

Turkey: Alanya

Just two kilometres from the sea, this villa in Kargicak is surrounded by mountains, beaches and banana plantations. Inside there are three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open plan livingroom and kitchen. There is also a balcony, an outdoor terrace and a swimming pool. It has air-conditioning, the kitchen is fully equipped and there is satellite television. It is 15km from the centre of Alanya, with the main airport about two hours away by car.