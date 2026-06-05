Ireland manager Carla Ward: ‘This group has resilience, character, togetherness’

Amber Barrett’s 90th minute goal to secure a 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in Cork means that the Republic of Ireland can qualify for the World Cup in Brazil next summer if Carla Ward’s side beat France in Grenoble on Tuesday night.

A draw could be enough for France to top Group A2 although the Dutch will qualify by taking three points off Poland in Almelo as they have a superior head to head against the French. Both matches kick off at 8pm Irish time.

So, really, Ireland need to deliver the greatest result in the history of Irish football, overcoming the sixth-ranked nation in the world at Stade des Alpes to outlast two giants of the women’s game.

Otherwise, they will go into a draw on June 24th for a two-legged playoff semi-final in October.

“That was bloody mental,” said Barrett after her goal brought back memories of her strike at Hampden Park in November 2022 to send Ireland to the first ever World Cup.

“I think how resilient we were that last 20 minutes, then equalising, us going straight back the other end and scoring,” said Barrett of Abbie Larkin’s goal to make it 2-1 at Pairc Ui Chaoimh before Victoria Pelova drew the Dutch level with nine minutes remaining.

“Courtney [Brosnan] made some unbelievable saves, but in games like that, it only takes one chance, and thank God I was there at the back post.”

Carla Ward, the Ireland manager who has guided Ireland to within one win of reaching their second major tournament, was adamant that the job is only half done.

“Back to work straight away. We’ll refuel and go to France to do what nobody expected us to do. I am big on belief, you know.”

Ireland will be without Leanne Kiernan against France, after her sending off in injury-time on Friday night, but Liverpool midfielder Denise O’Sullivan and Newcastle United forward Emily Murphy both return from suspension.

“We had two plans, one for the first half,” Ward revealed after Ruesha Littlejohn and Abbie Larkin produced their best games in a green jersey after replacing the suspended O’Sullivan and Murphy.

“We knew that we were going to take Ruesha off at half-time and finish with Jess Ziu for the second half. So they’re slightly different, well, very different players.

“Look, the girls were fantastic tonight, every single one of them but having Denise and Murph back for Tuesday will be absolutely huge.”

Ward, who previously managed Aston Villa in the WSL before being appointed by the FAI in January 2025, added: “This group has a resilience and character, but most importantly a togetherness. We have a culture built on a family unit.

“It might sound cliche, but I tell them all the time, we look after each other. And I said to him in the huddle before we went out, your team-mate misses a tackle, the next one takes one for the team. They are an absolute joy to work with this group.”