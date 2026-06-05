Ireland v Netherlands live updates: Follow the action from Women’s World Cup qualifier

Women’s World Cup qualifier: Ireland v Netherlands, 7.30pm

Ireland: Brosnan; Mannion, Patten, Hayes, Connolly, Mustaki; Larkin, Sheva, Littlejohn, McCabe; Carusa

Netherlands: Kop; Wilms, Janssen, Buurman, Levels; Kaptein, Egurrola, Peddemors; Beerensteyn, Leuchter, Brugts

Check out Mary Hannigan’s match preview for tonight’s clash, where she heard from manager Carla Ward:

“This is another opportunity to test ourselves against the very best. Come the end of it, we’ll see where we’re at. We know the strength of this squad and we have got a belief that we can go and create something really special. With the help of the Cork people, I think we can create an amazing atmosphere and be ready to get out of the traps quickly,” Ward said.

“Historically, no one has wanted to play against Ireland because as a nation it’s gritty, it has a determination, always difficult to beat. Over the years, they have defended tremendously well, but I think there is a different side to our game now, we can go and hurt teams, we go out to win. A couple of years ago we would have been in a different boat, but we are not too far off now.”

Ireland manager Carla Ward at training before the game against the Netherlands. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

The Ireland team has been announced:

STARTING XI | Ireland v Netherlands



A big one this evening ✊#COYGIG pic.twitter.com/DXfu3dsfE9 — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) June 5, 2026

Ireland likely lining up in a 5-4-1 according to Uefa’s website, they will be reliant on Carusa holding the ball up well and McCabe’s creativity, maybe another cracker from long distance. On the Dutch side, Beerensteyn is the danger woman, having scored twice against Ireland in the Netherlands earlier in the group and has scored lots of goals at European level for the likes of Wolfsburg, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands, live from Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

Ireland failed to register a point in their first two games of this campaign, but after back-to-back victories over Poland, they are in with an outside chance of picking up one of only four automatic slots for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. To do so, they would need to beat the Netherlands and France, two of the best teams in the world, so it is a tall order, especially after losing to both teams earlier in the group. Ireland are also missing home favourite Denise O’Sullivan to take on the Dutch.

But Ireland’s belief will never be lacking, led by Katie McCabe, and they should give it a good rattle. If they fail to win tonight, then the playoffs beckon, unless other results go their way. That would still represent a good achievement and the higher you finish in the group should lead to an easier playoff path.