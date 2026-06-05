Modern home with incredible Lough Derg views and den fitted out as a pub

Address : Winterwood, Derrycastle, Ballina, Co Tipperary Price : €1,500,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

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Before finalising plans for their new home in 2003, one of the owners of Winterwood in Ballina, Co Tipperary, would spend hours sitting on the greenfield site looking out over Lough Derg before hopping into a boat to view the land from the water. He considers it time well spent as the position of the house has never disappointed.

“We got it right,” he says. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s hail, rain, snow or sunshine, you never tire of that view over the lake.”

The house sits in the Derrycastle area on the eastern shore of Lough Derg and is surrounded by farmland. When they are not watching the changing weather move across the lake, the owners spend their time spotting calves and cattle in neighbouring fields along with foxes and birds around the property.

“Even though we can see everything, it is so private. You can only get access through the gates and the neighbours can tell our mood from outside – when the gates are open we’re ready for a hooley and when they’re closed we’re having privacy.”

That sense of solitude has made the property well suited to entertaining. The den fitted out as a traditional Irish pub on the grounds has become a focal point for gatherings and every year the couple host their Hooley on the Lake party, with music continuing into the early hours without complaints thanks to the secluded setting.

The house underwent a full refurbishment in 2022 under the direction of local designer Una Murphy. Work began at the rear of the house with the addition of a guest bathroom and utility room. A wrought-iron gate, specially made for the couple by a family member, was installed to create the feeling of entering a cellar rather than a standard utility space.

The kitchen was designed around entertaining. A mirrored splashback allows whoever is cooking to remain part of the conversation, while a large island and a sofa area encourage guests to stay gathered in the same space. Steps lead down into the dining area, creating a subtle division while maintaining an open-plan layout.

Kitchen

Livingroom

Hallway

View over Lough Derg

The units are by McKeoghs and come with a mix of walnut and quartz worktops, with a walnut inlay in the presses. The kitchen floor is finished in herringbone tiles and the appliances include two dishwashers and two ovens.

In the livingroom, a 5m pitched floor-to-ceiling glazed wall frames uninterrupted lake views. Double doors open on to a semi-enclosed terrace that the owners say is used throughout the year.

“We often open up the two doors and turn the sofa around and sit under that apex to enjoy the view and listen to the birds.”

The main bedroom runs the length of the house and includes a picture window and flame-effect fireplace. The en suite features a free-standing bath, while a walk-in wardrobe and separate dressingroom provide additional storage through floor-to-ceiling fitted wardrobes.

Double doors from the bedroom open directly on to the terrace where a sunken Jacuzzi sits literally one step away.

A second ground-floor bedroom also has its own en suite bathroom, while upstairs there are two further bedrooms and an additional bathroom.

Main bedroom

Jacuzzi

The Den

Outside, the aforementioned the “pub”has a fitted bar, a stove and separate seating areas.

The grounds of the B3-rated house also include a large workshop or boat house, along with a helicopter pad if ever required.

Winterwood is for sale through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty with an asking price of €1.5 million. Shannon Airport is approximately a 45-minute drive away, while Dublin can be reached in around two hours.