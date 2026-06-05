Phibsborough redbrick stylishly revamped for sale

Address : 11 Leo Street, Phibsborough, Dublin 7 Price : €575,000 Agent : DNG

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The owner of the pink-door redbrick terrace at 11 Leo Street, Phibsborough, Dublin 7, bought the house as her first home by herself in 2020. Against the backdrop of a very uncertain landscape during the Covid pandemic, some people thought she was mad, she says, but after two years of looking, she knew it was the house for her.

The house was in good condition, the owner says, and it just had some signs of wear and tear that she spruced up at the time. As fate would have it, not long after, she went on to meet the man she is now engaged to and they decided to move to a larger suburban home together.

The owner rented out the home for the last number of years and has now given the interior a complete modern revamp “to do the house justice”, she says, before bringing it to the market. Extending to 85sq m (915sq ft), 11 Leo Street is now on the market with DNG, seeking €575,000.

A considered approach was taken by the owner in updating the home with neutral kitchen and bathroom fittings and key furniture pieces, which can be included in the sale, meaning a prospective owner can move straight in.

The owner loved the community in the area, with local street parties and clean-ups, and she would often take her dog for walks along the canal toward Drumcondra and Griffith Park. Phibsborough is also a short walk away, offering more cafes, pubs and restaurants, while you can walk to the north side of the city centre from here in 15 minutes.

You enter 11 Leo Street into a hall with high ceilings and restored dark wooden floors underfoot.

A good-sized room to the front of the ground floor has been set up as a third bedroom. Beyond that is the livingroom, painted in a calming shade of blue with a plump cream two-seater and pouffe and a sash window looking out to the back garden.

A modernised galley kitchen is accessed from the end of the hall; it features white wooden units with black accents, wood-effect countertops and a breakfast bar. An updated shower room sits beyond it.

Outside the back garden is a relaxing, low-maintenance space with a patio of decorative tiles and a high stone wall.

Upstairs, there are two double bedrooms, each with new beds and wardrobes and newly fitted en suite shower rooms.

The home, built in 1896, has an E Ber which a prospective new owner may look to improve. It does, however, feature double-glazed sash windows.