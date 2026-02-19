New three- and four-bed houses in Celbridge from €530,000

Address : Grattan Park, Shackleton Road,Celbridge, Co Kildare Price : €530,000 Agent : Coonan Property New Homes

Grattan Park is a new development by Durkan in Celbridge, north Co Kildare, located opposite St Wolstan’s Community School on Shackleton Road.

The development is a mixture of two-, three- and four-bed houses, and will total 162 homes when complete. Coonan Property is handling sales of the 20 remaining units.

Eighteen of these houses are three-bed semidetached. There are four Sycamore, 109sq m (1173sq ft), units and three of the 110sq m (1184 sq ft) Ash units. Both are priced at €530,000. Meanwhile, there are 11 units of the Oak-type house; these are 109sq m (1173 ft) and are selling at €545,000.

The Sycamore and Ash homes have a similar layout. A hall leads to the kitchen at the front of the house, which, in turn, leads to an open-plan dining and living area.

The kitchens are fitted by Nolan and have quartz countertops and a double-sized pantry unit. As well as a utility space, there is storage under the stairs.

Upstairs, the three bedrooms sit to the front. The principal bedroom has an en suite and the family bathroom is large. All sanitary ware is by Sonas, with tiling on floors and wet areas. There is further storage on this level. Both double bedrooms feature wardrobes by Nolan.

In the Oak houses, the kitchen is at the front, laid out in an L-shaped design. There is also a guest WC and a utility room on ground level, and just before the kitchen opens on to the dining and living area, which span the rear of the house, there is a store room that could serve either as a cloakroom or, if shelved, a decent pantry.

Grattan Park: hallway and study niche in three-bedroom house

Kitchen in three-bed

Three-bed living-dining area

Main bedroom in three-bed

Pantry

Heating in all homes is air-to-water heat pump, with zoned controls and mechanical ventilation. Back gardens are seeded, the front driveway is paved and there are combined bin-bike stores at the front.

The final type of house on offer is the Cherry. There are two of these three-storey, four-bed semidetached homes available, with an area of 164sq m (1,765 sq ft). Priced at €650,000, these homes are firmly aimed at families trading upwards, and have sold well to people already established in Celbridge.

Four-bed exterior

The Cherry’s entrance hall is bright and airy, with two windows, a good-sized storeroom and a guest WC. There is also a large niche that could comfortably fit a desk for work or study. The kitchen is at the front of the house and is slightly different from the kitchens in the other houses, with units painted a deep blue, but with the same fresh quartz countertops. There is a utility room, and at the back of the house is a wide living and dining area, with French doors opening out into the garden.

Four-bed kitchen

Living-dining area

Four-bed first-floor livingroom

Four-bed main bedroom

Bathroom in four-bed

The first floor has a large livingroom that spans the width of the house, a store room off it and a family bathroom and a double bedroom. On the second floor there are three further bedrooms, including the principal with en suite and another family bathroom.

Celbridge is a thriving town, with the historic Castletown House and its immense gardens. It has an abundance of sports clubs, including soccer, GAA, rugby, athletics, tennis, canoeing and gymnastics, while there are also some superior golf courses in the area, such as Carton House in Maynooth.

Just below the M4, and about 15 minutes from the M50, it’s a 10-minute walk from Grattan Park to the town centre, and Maynooth and Hazelhatch train stations are within a 15-minute drive.