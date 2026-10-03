Barings bets on Ires’s 20% rental upside and softer ECB rate hikes

The Barings proposal values Ires’s shares within 0.2 of a cent of their reported net asset value at the end of June. Photograph: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Barings, the asset manager that survived the 1995 collapse of its former parent, Barings Bank, after trader Nick Leeson bet the house on speculative stock-market derivatives, is today synonymous with resilience and discipline in the world of alternative investments.

The bias of its European real-estate team in recent times has certainly been more towards defensive plays: beds and sheds.

The head of the team, Nick Pink, said earlier this year that it had about €2 billion of equity to deploy – alongside debt.

“We don’t need to invest all that money this year, but if the opportunity came along, there is significant dry powder to deploy,” Pink said in an interview with Green Street News, a property news and intelligence firm. The team’s focus is on multi-let residential and logistics warehouse properties.

On Monday, it emerged Barings’s search for opportunity had zeroed in on Ires Reit, the Republic’s largest apartment owner with more than 3,600 rental units.

The Dublin-listed real-estate investment trust (Reit) said it had received an offer of €1.386-a-share from Barings, which would give it an equity value of €726.9 million. Adding in Ires’s borrowings puts an overall value on the deal of almost €1.27 billion.

The board, led by chairman Hugh Scott-Barrett, said it “would be minded to recommend” the offer if Barings comes back with a formal bid by 5pm on November 9th.

Having turned down four previous proposals from Barings since early August, it seems prepared to accept one priced at a 31 per cent premium to Ires’s closing price last Friday – and broadly in line with its reported net tangible asset value per share as of the end of June.

Barings, owned by Boston-based MassMutual Financial Group since 2005, is being advised by Bank of America and property services firm Cushman & Wakefield, according to sources.

The key attraction is the reform of rental rules in March that allows landlords to reset leases at market rates once a tenant moves on (if the tenant left by choice or breached their obligations), or six years after a tenancy begins. Otherwise, rent increases are capped nationally at 2 per cent a year or the rate of inflation, whichever is lower.

Ires was already subject to that cap under a previous rent-pressure-zones regime.

Ires saw initial benefits from those changes in its results for the first half of this year. However, it estimates that rental income from its properties remains 20 per cent below market rents. That embedded value is of significant interest to Barings.

Some 14 per cent of Ires’s properties turned over last year. Ires chief executive Eddie Byrne estimated in August that turnover might drop to a rate of about 12 per cent this year.

The rules, combined with a decline in interest rates from their 2023 and 2024 highs, have revived investor interest in Ireland’s private rental sector (PRS) this year. Overseas investment had largely dried up from 2021 amid sharp increases in borrowing and construction costs.

Deals include Singapore sovereign wealth fund, GIC, backing the purchase of 413 apartments in Dublin’s Liberties for €212 million in April; German property investor Quantum Immobilien buying a 268-unit scheme in Dublin’s north docklands for €180 million; and US-based Kennedy Wilson teaming up with Dutch pensions group APG to develop a €2 billion platform that will manage more than 3,400 rented homes in the State.

Ires also recorded a €31 million increase in the fair value of its properties in the first half of this year, following a €17 million gain in 2025. It had a total of €220 million of valuation losses over the three previous years as heightened interest rates weighed on commercial property values by pushing up the rental yields investors demanded.

However, interest rates are on the rise again, with the European Central Bank (ECB) raising its key rates by a total of 0.5 of a percentage point since the middle of June. Financial markets are currently pricing in as many as four more quarter-point rate increases over the next 12 months, which should, all else being equal, affect property valuations.

Barings will be hoping that the markets have overreacted to the effect of the Middle East crisis on energy prices and wider inflation. Some senior ECB and US Federal Reserve officials this week pushed back against the more aggressive rate-hike expectations.

Ires’s valuations will also be underpinned as rent resets increase income.

The Barings proposal values Ires’s shares within 0.2 of a cent of their reported net asset value (Nav) at the end of June, by far the closest it has been since early 2022.

However, analysts at Davy, one of Ires’s corporate brokers, estimated in August that the company’s Nav will jump to €1.57 next year and €1.70 in 2028 – about 23 per cent over current levels. Davy is now constrained from commenting on Ires as it is a financial adviser on the deal. But its most recent share-price target was €1.60.

Ires’s other broker, Barclays, had a price target of €1.30 before its analysts also became restricted.

While Barings undoubtedly had people carry out unofficial site visits on Ires’s apartment blocks before it made its initial approach, the real due diligence work is only starting.

Ires shares were trading at about €1.28 on Friday, suggesting investors see an element of risk to a deal being executed at the current proposed level.

Sources familiar with another investment firm that ran the rule over Ires earlier this year – without making itself known to the board – suggested they were concerned about the level of ongoing expenditure that may be needed on Ires’s existing apartments from now on. The portfolio has an average age of about 18 years. Capital investment averaged less than €10 million over the past two years.

Byrne said at the outset of becoming CEO two years ago – after a turbulent period of shareholder activism and board changes – that he saw a big opportunity for Ires to play a part in consolidating the private rental sector market as funds that bought apartment blocks during the era of zero interest rates exited.

To date, however, Ires’s modest acquisitions have largely been funded by recycling cash from the sale of unwanted apartment blocks. Its ability to pursue large acquisitions has been constrained by lending restrictions on Irish Reit, as well as the difficulty of raising equity while the stock trades at a deep discount to its Nav.

Will Barings, which had about €6.2 billion of European real-estate equity investments at the end of June, deliver Byrne’s vision?