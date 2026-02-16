New houses and apartments for sale in Naas from €460,000

Address : Stonehaven, Blessington Road, Naas, Co Kildare Price : €460,000 Agent : Knight Frank and CME New Homes

After a successful first phase last year, property developer Ballymore expects to release phase two of Stonehaven this month. Close to the Co Kildare town of Naas, and on the right side of the N7 for commuting to Dublin, Stonehaven is described in the brochure as a “vibrant new neighbourhood featuring 380 high-quality homes”.

This latest launch will feature 25 new homes, a mix of two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom duplexes, three-bedroom terraced and semidetached houses and four-bedroom end-terrace and semidetached houses. Ballymore estimates that all these homes will be ready to move into by late summer.

The developer has given these homes ample footprints with lots of storage spaces, along with areas carved out for working from home and good-sized utility rooms.

Kitchen and dining area in three-bedroom houses

All houses have 2.7m ceiling heights

Interiors of the showhouse have been designed by Elaine Mackenzie Smith of Number 10 Design

All houses have good ceiling heights of 2.7m, with designer kitchens in a variety of colours, including spiced carrot and deep vibrant green. These full-height units can also be chosen in timber grain if a more natural wood is preferred.

Gold quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, Neff appliances and satin brass hardware add to the cool design features in the kitchens. Large-format terrazzo and marble-effect tiling in bathrooms, full-height wardrobes in bedrooms and a mix of spotlights and pendant lighting are indications of the thought that went into the overall design.

Four-bedroom three-storey homes have two main en-suite bedrooms

Stonehaven, Blessington Road, Naas

All the woodwork in the A2-rated houses was handcrafted by a local Kildare carpenter, says Elaine Mackenzie Smith of Number 10 Design, the Kildare-based commercial and residential interior design company that created the showhouse interiors.

All homes are A2-rated thanks to energy-efficient heat pumps, controlled ventilation and thermostatic central heating.

Houses have paved front gardens with parking for two cars, while rear gardens have painted timber side gate access for privacy.

It is ideally located a few minutes from Naas town centre, with excellent transport connections. It’s a three-minute walk to the nearest bus stop, a 40-minute drive to Dublin Airport and a 40-minute commute by train to Dublin. For horse racing enthusiasts, it’s only an eight-minute drive to Punchestown Racecourse.

The development includes seven acres of landscaped parkland with looped walks, a multi-use games area, a playground and picnic space in addition to a grocery shop and creche.

The two-bedroom apartments measure 90sq m (969sq ft) and have prices starting at €460,000, while the three-bedroom duplexes measure 130sq m (1,399sq ft) and are priced from €500,000.

The three-bedroom terrace and semidetached houses are 125sq m (1,345sq ft) and are priced from €520,000 and €540,000 respectively. The four-bedroom semidetached houses, measuring 146sq m (1,572sq ft), start from €640,000, while the four-bed semidetached/end-terrace houses measure 153sq m (1,647sq ft) and are priced from €665,000.

Theses houses are for sale through joint agents Knight Frank and CME New Homes.