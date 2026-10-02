What will €685,000 buy in Donegal, Italy, Denmark, France and Wales?

Donegal: Muff

On a two-acre site overlooking Lough Foyle near the village of Muff, this Donegal bungalow was built in 2017 with a floor area of 232sq m (2,500sq ft). The main house has four bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom and a second reception room. There is a building behind the house with three bedrooms, and also stables and a garage. There is full planning permission on the site for another residence, with sub-floors laid. The house is a 10-minute drive from Derry city.

Price: €685,000

Agent: McCauley Properties

Italy: Piedmont

Italy: Piedmont

The village of Bossolasco is in the Piedmont region of Italy and about 70km southeast of Turin. Overlooking the main square is this sprawling 15-room period property. Set out over 441sq m (4,747sq ft), the detached house is in good condition and has eight bedrooms and four bathrooms. It’s designed in traditional Piedmontese style with wooden ceilings and terracotta floors, and comes with a private swimming pool as well as an independent studio apartment.

Price: €685,000

Agent: italy-sothebysrealty.com

Denmark: Lolland

Denmark: Lolland

This traditional house built in 1827 is in the village of Dannemare on the Danish island of Lolland. The thatched property has been well kept and has two wood-burning stoves and a heat pump but could benefit from some upgrading. There are four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large living area. The expansive gardens come with vegetable patches, a greenhouse, sheds and a private forest. Dannemare, which is probably best known for hiking and biking trails, is 136km from Copenhagen.

Price: €695,000

Agent: estate.dk

France: Poitou-Charentes

France: Poitou-Charentes

This 18th-century country house would be a good investment for an extended family looking to make an investment in France. It has a total floor area of 495sq m (5,328sq ft) and there are seven bedrooms and five bathrooms in the main house. There is a sauna and a yoga studio on the top floor, a barn has been converted to a summer dining area, and there are other outbuildings. The guest annex has a recording studio and two bedrooms. It sits on 2.7 acres and comes with a pool.

Price: €685,000

Agent: healeyfox.com

Wales: Gwynedd

Wales: Gwynedd

Mill House in the Welsh village of Sarn Meyllteyrn on the Llyn Peninsula is a five-bedroom house that comes with a detached two-bedroom cottage. The period cottage, which is surrounded by woodland, has been fully renovated but has kept features such as exposed beams, stone walls and the Inglenook fireplace. There is also the option of adding to the accommodation with a static caravan on the site, as well as a corrugated barn that is set up as a games room.

Price: €686,169 (£589,999)

Agent: beresfordadams.co.uk