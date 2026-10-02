ResidentialTake 5

What will €685,000 buy in Donegal, Italy, Denmark, France and Wales?

One price, home and away: from a bungalow in Muff to a sprawling period property in Piedmont

Gortin, Ture, Muff, Co Donegal
Gortin, Ture, Muff, Co Donegal
Alison Gill
Fri Oct 02 2026 - 05:002 MIN READ
Donegal: Muff

On a two-acre site overlooking Lough Foyle near the village of Muff, this Donegal bungalow was built in 2017 with a floor area of 232sq m (2,500sq ft). The main house has four bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom and a second reception room. There is a building behind the house with three bedrooms, and also stables and a garage. There is full planning permission on the site for another residence, with sub-floors laid. The house is a 10-minute drive from Derry city.

Price: €685,000

Agent: McCauley Properties

Italy: Piedmont
Italy: Piedmont
Italy: Piedmont

The village of Bossolasco is in the Piedmont region of Italy and about 70km southeast of Turin. Overlooking the main square is this sprawling 15-room period property. Set out over 441sq m (4,747sq ft), the detached house is in good condition and has eight bedrooms and four bathrooms. It’s designed in traditional Piedmontese style with wooden ceilings and terracotta floors, and comes with a private swimming pool as well as an independent studio apartment.

READ MORE

Means-tested pensioners should be exempt from property tax

Downsizing is no easy task

Look inside: Victorian by the sea in Monkstown with luxury-hotel interiors

Five homes on view this week in Dublin from €475,000

Price: €685,000

Agent: italy-sothebysrealty.com

Denmark: Lolland
Denmark: Lolland
Denmark: Lolland

This traditional house built in 1827 is in the village of Dannemare on the Danish island of Lolland. The thatched property has been well kept and has two wood-burning stoves and a heat pump but could benefit from some upgrading. There are four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large living area. The expansive gardens come with vegetable patches, a greenhouse, sheds and a private forest. Dannemare, which is probably best known for hiking and biking trails, is 136km from Copenhagen.

Price: €695,000

Agent: estate.dk

France: Poitou-Charentes
France: Poitou-Charentes
France: Poitou-Charentes

This 18th-century country house would be a good investment for an extended family looking to make an investment in France. It has a total floor area of 495sq m (5,328sq ft) and there are seven bedrooms and five bathrooms in the main house. There is a sauna and a yoga studio on the top floor, a barn has been converted to a summer dining area, and there are other outbuildings. The guest annex has a recording studio and two bedrooms. It sits on 2.7 acres and comes with a pool.

Price: €685,000

Agent: healeyfox.com

Wales: Gwynedd
Wales: Gwynedd
Wales: Gwynedd

Mill House in the Welsh village of Sarn Meyllteyrn on the Llyn Peninsula is a five-bedroom house that comes with a detached two-bedroom cottage. The period cottage, which is surrounded by woodland, has been fully renovated but has kept features such as exposed beams, stone walls and the Inglenook fireplace. There is also the option of adding to the accommodation with a static caravan on the site, as well as a corrugated barn that is set up as a games room.

Price: €686,169 (£589,999)

Agent: beresfordadams.co.uk

Alison Gill

Alison Gill

Alison Gill, a contributor to The Irish Times, writes about property
On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions