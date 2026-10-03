Ireland deliver improved performance to comfortably beat Japan

Ireland's Alana McInerney scores her side's sixth try on her debut. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Global Series WXV: Ireland 43 Japan 19

Béibhinn Parsons and Brittany Hogan were back among the scorers as Ireland delivered an improved performance to record their second victory in seven days over Japan at Virgin Media Park.

The more significant bonus was debut tries for Alana McInerney and Sophie Barrett, Ireland’s sixth and seventh of the afternoon, which provided insurance against a second-half Japanese revival.

The omens looked bad early on as Ireland’s defensive frailties of the past fortnight were re-exposed in the first five minutes, coughing up three penalties in as many minutes.

When Japan were gifted another penalty advantage, Sakurako Korai burrowed over the line. Maiko Nishi slotted the routine conversion.

After an Emily Lane response was chalked off, Éilis Cahill broke through under the posts for her first international try, leaving Dannah O’Brien the easiest of conversions.

With better discipline, they began to limit Japan’s opportunities and inflicted a double whammy on the visitors in the 25th minute.

The impressive Anna McGann’s footwork and offload gave player of the match Parsons a chance to prosper. She came within inches of the line before Japanese lock Masami Kawamura was penalised for cynically slowing the ball in the ruck and sinbinned.

Ireland's Béibhinn Parsons makes a break against Japan. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Ireland wasted no time in levelling the punishment with a rapid maul move touched down by Hogan for her third try against Japan in seven days. O’Brien’s conversion missed.

It got better moments before the Cherry Blossoms were restored to 15 players.

O’Brien’s superb 50:22 kick conjured up the opportunity and with centre Aoife Dalton joining the advancing maul, Neve Jones got around the outside to score. O’Brien’s conversion came up short as they exited the sinbin period with a 10-point advantage.

Ireland’s fourth try before half-time was all about McGann. The Connacht centre’s wonderful pass sent Niamh Gallagher away and when the full-back was stopped short, McGann showed outstanding strength to reach out in contact and touch the ball down. O’Brien’s touchline miss left it 22-7 at half-time.

Within two minutes of the restart, Parsons added to her new Irish record with a 25th international try, and third in two games against Japan, cutting inside the final tackler to cap a 40-metre run-in. O’Brien added the extras for 29-7.

Japan upped the tempo to wipe 12 points off that lead with tries from Nami Asari and a maul effort from Nijiho Nagata, with Nishi converting the first.

The lead was back to 10, but the game turned on more Japanese indiscipline. The TMO intervened to sin-bin Nishi for a high tackle which drew blood from King’s nose.

It remained a yellow after review, but Ireland immediately profited for the 63rd-minute insurance score. McInerney spun out of contact and kept driving through four more defenders for a memorable debut try.

Barrett added the cherry on top with a late score as Enya Breen converted both for a 24-point triumph.

Scoring sequence - 4 mins: Korai try, Nish con 0-7; 8: Cahill try, O’Brien con 7-7; 24: Hogan try 12-7; 33: Jones try 17-7; 37: McGann try 22-7; HT: 22-7; 41: Parsons try, O’Brien con 29-7; Asari try, Nishi con 29-14; 54: Nagata try 29-19; 64: McInerney try, Breen con 36-19; Barrett try, Breen con 43-19

Ireland: N Gallagher; B Parsons, A McGann, A Dalton, R O’Connor; D O’Brien, E Lane; L Djougang, N Jones, E Cahill; J Clohessy, F Tuite-O’Sullivan; B Hogan, E King (capt), J Adams Verling. Replacements: S Barrett for Cahill (44 mins), A McInerney for Gallagher, G Moore for Adams Verling, A Reilly for Lane (all 49), K Jordan for King (blood), E Breen for D O’Brien, B Buttimer for Jones (all 63), S McGrath for Djougang (69).

Japan: M Nishi; H Tsunokawa, U Kataoka, M Furuta, K Imakugi; S Harada, M Tsukui (capt); H Komaki, M Nagaoka, W Kitano; M Kawamura, Y Sato; N Asari, S Korai, J Nduka. Replacements: N Yoshida for Komaki, N Nagata for Nagaoka, J Fuji for Kitano, O Yoshimura for Sato (all 43 mins), K Hayashi for Furuta (HIA, 49), M Nishimura for Nduka (63), S Nakashima for Tsukui (70), S Nakamura for Kawamura (73).

Sinbin: M Kawamura (25), M Nishi (63).

Referee: C Munarini (Italy).