Politics

Tánaiste Simon Harris and wife Caoimhe welcome baby girl

Minister for Finance will take paternity leave after Friday, it is understood

Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris with Jack Chambers, the Minister for Public Expenditure. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times
Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris with Jack Chambers, the Minister for Public Expenditure. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times
Cormac McQuinn
Sat Oct 03 2026 - 18:131 MIN READ

Tánaiste Simon Harris and his wife Caoimhe have welcomed a new baby girl.

The birth of their third child on Friday comes just days before Harris is due to deliver his first Budget as Minister for Finance.

It is understood he will take paternity leave after the Budget.

While the length of time he will take is yet to be confirmed, fathers are entitled to two weeks of statutory paternity leave.

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The arrival of the new baby is the reason that a planned press conference on Friday on the latest exchequer returns and the pre-Budget White Paper did not go ahead.

Harris (39) married Caoimhe Wade, a clinical nurse specialist, in 2017.

The pair welcomed their first child, a girl in 2019, and went on to have a son in 2021.

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Cormac McQuinn

Cormac McQuinn

Cormac McQuinn is a Political Correspondent at The Irish Times