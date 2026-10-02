Georgian home and stud farm of up to 112 acres in Co Kildare

Address : Mount Prospect, Rathangan, Co Kildare Price : €1,900,000 Agent : Coonan Property and CME

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Buyers in search of a large country home within striking distance of the capital, and with equestrian facilities, will likely be charmed by the Georgian-era Mount Prospect Stud, outside Rathangan in Co Kildare.

Although it has history, and plenty of horse trainers have used it as a base for their operations, the house has been completely renovated and presents as a heritage property with modern comforts. The old, front part of the six-bedoom home, extending to 571sq m (6,146sq ft), retains its character and early-1800s charm, while the rear of the house is a new double-height extension that adds vast living space to the ground floor and bedrooms and bathrooms to the first floor.

Set among rolling fields, the ivy-clad house is secluded and surrounded by paddocks, enclosed with wrought-iron railings and post fencing. The equestrian yard and a four-bed lodge sit to the right of the house, the gardens and grounds are meticulously maintained, and the property is being sold in various lots through joint agents Coonan Property and CME.

Mount Prospect, Rathangan, Co Kildare

Lot 1 includes the house, gardens, yard and outbuildings on 16 acres for €2 million; Lot 2 consists of 96 acres for €1.9 million; and Lot 3 is the entire 112 acres at €3.9 million.

Mature grounds and well-established trees anchor the large house in a sylvan setting, and once inside the home, its Georgian proportions do not disappoint. A delicate fanlight over the front door is very pretty and, in the main reception rooms – a diningroom to the left of the wide hall and a drawingroom to the right – there are fine marble fireplaces and sash windows.

Entrance hall

Diningroom

Drawingroom

Family room

Kitchen

There’s a large, comfortable sittingroom behind the drawingroom, with an inset stove fireplace and a stunning box bay window. On the far side of the hall is the new extension, with abig kitchen, a separate entrance door and a guest WC. The kitchen has a large island, an Aga and Miele appliances.

Behind the kitchen is a utility room with curved cabinetry. It’s a small tell that sums up so much of the ethos of the design of the house: that thought, care and expense was put into every area, not just the spaces used for entertaining.

Conservatory

To the rear of the ground floor is a conservatory, glazed on three sides and on the fourth wall is a bank of fitted units housing a media centre and a library.

Upstairs the opulent theme continues with well-appointed bathrooms, and beautifully decorated bedrooms, of which there are six. The main bedroom is at the rear of this floor, with twin dressingrooms, and a large en suite with a deep, free-standing bath.

Main bedroom

Bedroom

Family bathroom

A small home office is beside the main suite and past it is a luxurious home sauna and shower room. Opposite the sauna is a home gym that could easily revert to a bedroom. To the front of the first floor, in the older part of the house, are four more bedrooms, one en suite, and there is also a family bathroom. Heating in the house is oil-fired and the Ber rating is D1.

Outside, the gardens and grounds are in impeccable condition, with a large patio outside the conservatory and a walkway to a small pond. There have been many family events and parties, including a family wedding, hosted here in recent years.

Rear of house and patio

Gardens

The equestrian set-up includes 15 loose boxes, foaling accommodation, stone outbuildings, large barns and feed storage, and a secure yard. The four-bed lodge is incorporated into the run of buildings in the yard; the owners lived here while the extension was being built.

Location wise, the property is within a 15km radius of Rathangan, Kildare town and Newbridge, as well as the Curragh Racecourse and the National Stud. Naas and Punchestown are a further 10km out and Dublin is more than 50km away. It would make a fine family home in the country or suit a small horse training operation.