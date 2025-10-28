We’re thinking of buying a new-build home. What extra costs do we need to budget for?

The glossy showhouse is designed to impress, but don’t assume that what you see there is what you’ll receive

I’m thinking of buying a new-build home in Limerick. However, I’ve recently learned from friends that some developments come without flooring or appliances. Aside from that, I’d imagine there would be other costs to furnish it and to turn it into a home. Do you have any advice on identifying and planning for extra costs when buying a new build?

You’re wise to be asking this question before you commit. Buying a new build in Limerick – or anywhere in Ireland – is an exciting step, but it can also catch buyers off guard when it comes to what’s actually included in the sale.

Developers often market homes as “turnkey”, yet in reality, many handovers are closer to “bare bones”. It’s not unusual to find yourself standing in a freshly painted but echoing house, with concrete floors underfoot and not an appliance in sight.

None of this is unusual, however, and with some planning you can avoid nasty surprises. The key is knowing what to expect – and budgeting accordingly.

What’s included (and what isn’t)

The glossy showhouse is designed to impress, but don’t assume that what you see there is what you’ll receive. A “standard specification” typically covers painted walls, internal doors, a fitted kitchen and sanitary ware in bathrooms. Beyond that, many items you’d consider essential for day-to-day living are often missing. These typically include flooring throughout, fitted wardrobes, kitchen appliances, blinds or curtains, and landscaped gardens.

Always ask the selling agent for a full written specification and use this to compare against the showhouse. It’s one of the most effective ways to identify where you’ll need to spend after moving in.

The most common additional costs buyers encounter include:

Flooring: Carpets, timber, or tiles can easily run from €5,000 to €15,000 depending on the size of the property and your choices.

Appliances: Fridge-freezers, ovens, dishwashers and washing machines rarely come as standard. Expect to spend €3,000 to €5,000.

Storage: Bedrooms often come without wardrobes. Fitted storage adds cost but is usually worth it for long-term practicality.

Window dressings: Dressing every window with blinds or curtains can quickly add several thousand euro.

Majella Galvin: 'Ask for a full list of inclusions in writing before you sign contracts'

But it’s not just the basics you need to think about. Many buyers also face additional costs such as:

Standard lighting: This often mean a single bulb hanging from the ceiling. Upgrading to spotlights or feature lighting is an extra expense.

Gardens and landscaping: Some developments provide a seeded lawn; others deliver little more than a patch of soil. Fencing, paving and planting can all add to costs.

Furniture: If you’re starting from scratch, furnishing a home can be a major cost.

Technology and security: Broadband installation, alarms and smart home features may require an upfront spend.

Professional fees: Legal costs, valuation fees and a professional snagging survey should be factored in. A snagging survey is strongly recommended for any new build, as it will identify defects that the developer is responsible for correcting.

Preparation is key

1. Get clarity upfront: Ask for a full list of inclusions in writing before you sign contracts.

2. Prioritise spending: Focus first on essentials such as flooring and appliances. Non-urgent items, such as landscaping, can be deferred.

3. Budget realistically: A contingency of 10 to 15 per cent of the purchase price is a sensible buffer for these extras.

4. Shop smart: Appliances and furnishings vary widely in price. Take advantage of sales, outlets and second-hand options where appropriate.

Buying a new build offers many benefits: energy efficiency, modern design and peace of mind in the form of new-home warranties. But remember, the listed sale price rarely represents the full cost of making the property liveable and personal to you.

By asking the right questions and budgeting carefully, you can enjoy the excitement of moving into a brand-new home without the stress of unexpected bills.

Majella Galvin is an estate agent and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

Do you have a query? Email propertyquestions@irishtimes.com

This column is a readers’ service. The content of the Property Clinic is provided for general information only. It is not intended as advice on which readers should rely. Professional or specialist advice should be obtained before persons take or refrain from any action on the basis of the content. The Irish Times and it contributors will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from reliance on any content