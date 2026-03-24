A majority shareholder is dominating our management company. What can we do?

A minority shareholders’ group has called an extraordinary general meeting (egm) to have a residential-living owners’ management company (OMC) board disclose and explain the choice of district-heating provider and billing agent, as they are unhappy with them. The OMC and the OMC board are dominated by a majority shareholder whose vote affects every single decision taken by the OMC – it gets passed or rejected when the majority voter votes.

A group of minority shareholders have called the egm successfully and submitted motions to have details of simple contracts and transactions, governance, and procurement processes that, in our view, should be made available to all OMC members.

The board of the OMC reclassified the motions to be passed from an ordinary resolution level of 50 per cent to a special resolution of 75 per cent. The company’s act does not specify that matters of utilities and billing agents’ contracts and rates are questions that require a special resolution. Our OMC constitution is completely silent on any resolution thresholds.

Is the board right in demanding such a high threshold to pass a resolution of this kind? The board said it acts in a cautionary manner, but it is believed that the directors are abusing their discretion to further oppress the minority shareholders.

Why would a majority shareholder that can reject this type of motion by simply voting against the motion demand a higher threshold (which is normally used for motions and matters of a constitutional or existential nature)? Finally, if the motions get rejected, can they still be asked as questions, during the egm?

This query raises fundamental concerns regarding the transparency of financial affairs within an OMC, an issue widely recognised as one of the most persistent governance deficiencies within the multi-unit developments sector and a central catalyst for legislative intervention culminating in the Multi-Unit Developments Act 2011.

The issue of financial opacity was examined in depth by the Law Reform Commission in its consultation paper on Multi-Unit Developments (2006), which identified growing systemic difficulties in the management, regulation, and accountability structures governing apartment developments. The commission acknowledged that the corporate vehicle of a company represented the most appropriate legal structure through which to regulate collectively owned property schemes, given its established governance architecture and enforceable compliance framework.

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As incorporated entities, OMCs fall within the supervisory remit of the Corporate Enforcement Authority, the statutory body charged with encouraging and enforcing compliance with company law. This includes oversight mechanisms relevant to member protection, such as the oppression remedy under section 212 of the Companies Act 2014.

While oppression is an extreme remedy, its existence underscores the expectation that company affairs, including financial management, must be conducted transparently and in a manner that does not disregard members’ interests.

Aisling Keenan is a property managing agent and consultant.

Nonetheless, a structural tension exists within the OMC model. On the one hand, the OMC is a body corporate subject to the full rigours of company law; on the other, it operates in practice as a quasi-voluntary community governance body dependent on unpaid unit-owner directors.

In the vast majority of developments, directors act in a voluntary capacity without remuneration. However, this does not dilute the fiduciary and statutory duties attaching to the office. Volunteer status does not lessen directors’ obligations in respect of financial stewardship, disclosure, or corporate governance compliance.

The Law Reform Commission expressly recognised the advantages of applying the company law code to OMC governance. Among the principal benefits identified were:

The protection afforded by limited liability;

The requirement to hold annual general meetings;

The obligation to prepare and present financial statements;

Corporate governance rules;

Codified directors’ duties.

Collectively, these mechanisms were intended to safeguard unit owners by embedding financial accountability and decision-making transparency within the OMC structure.

The commission further observed that, as Ireland transitions toward a mature culture of apartment living – comparable to other European jurisdictions – the collective ownership model and its governance benefits would become more widely understood and accepted.

The persistence of transparency disputes, as outlined in your query, indicates that this cultural and governance evolution remains ongoing.

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From an operational standpoint, an OMC shares many functional characteristics with a trading company. It owns and manages assets, enters binding contractual arrangements, procures insurance, appoints managing agents, and engages utility providers such as district-heating operators. It does so on behalf of, and for the financial benefit of, a defined membership who fund its activities through service charges within a collective responsibility framework.

It follows as a matter of governance logic and statutory entitlement that contracts entered into on behalf of the OMC – including district-heating agreements – must be capable of member scrutiny.

The statutory basis for this transparency obligation is found in section 17 of the Multi-Unit Developments Act 2011. This provision requires the OMC to prepare an annual report and furnish it to each member not less than 10 days before the annual general meeting. The annual report must include, inter alia, a statement of income and expenditure.

Expenditure disclosures necessarily encompass significant utility and service contracts, including district-heating arrangements, insofar as they constitute a material component of operational spending funded by owners’ service charges.

Section 17 further requires that a general meeting be convened to consider the contents of the annual report. This statutory meeting provides the formal governance forum within which members may:

Scrutinise expenditure;

Query contractual arrangements;

Seek clarifications from directors;

Challenge value-for-money procurement;

Where material expenditure – such as district heating – is not disclosed, or where members are denied an opportunity to examine or question such contracts, the OMC is in breach of its statutory reporting and disclosure of obligations under the Act.

Accordingly, the failure to furnish adequate financial details or to permit member examination of significant service contracts constitutes not merely poor governance practice but a potential statutory compliance breach under the Multi-Unit Developments Act 2011, in addition to raising wider company-law accountability concerns.

Aisling Keenan is a property managing agent and consultant and an associate member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

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