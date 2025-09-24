Interior designer’s seven easy steps to turn your new house into a home

Few things are more exciting than stepping into a brand-new home. The practicalities, insulation, layout, kitchen and bathrooms are all sorted. Now comes the fun part: making it yours. But when you’re faced with a blank canvas, knowing where to begin can feel like the hardest part. Here are seven easy-to-follow tips to help you move forward with confidence.

Revisit the showhouse

Before you start picking paint colours or shopping for furniture, take another look at the showhouse, not just for style inspiration, but for well-considered details.

Showhouses are designed to make each room look its best, not just aesthetically, but functionally. Look past the furniture to the subtler choices: built-in storage, curtain lengths, mirror and art placement, and colour palettes. You don’t have to copy the look, but you’ll likely spot clever ideas worth borrowing, especially if your layout is similar to the one on show.

Look past the showhouse furniture to the subtler choices: built-in storage, curtain lengths, mirror and art placement, and colour palettes

Start by decluttering

Use the move as a chance to edit what you own. Be selective and don’t bring anything that no longer serves you. It’s tempting to hold on to furniture or accessories simply so you have something until you find the right piece. But dragging old furniture into your new home, especially pieces that no longer suit your lifestyle, taste or space, will only get in the way.

It’s better to live with less for a while than to fill your space with stopgaps. Online platforms such as DoneDeal and Adverts.ie are great for selling unwanted pieces and boosting your decorating budget. Many charities will happily take donations too.

Take your time

One of the most common and costly mistakes new homeowners make is trying to decorate the whole house in one go. It’s understandable: you want it to feel finished. But the best interiors don’t happen overnight; they evolve.

Start with the spaces you use every day, such as the kitchen, living area, or main bedroom and let the rest come later. As you settle in, you’ll get a better sense of how the house really works for you. That guest room you planned might become a home office, for example.

Taking your time gives you space to plan, prioritise and make decisions that suit your life. You’ll avoid impulse buys, invest in what matters and create a home that feels more considered.

The best interiors don’t happen overnight; they evolve, so don't try to decorate the whole house in one go

Know your measurements

Before buying large furniture, make sure you know your room dimensions. Measure doorways, ceiling heights, window positions and, most importantly, access routes such as stairs and hallways. You’d be surprised how often sofas, beds or mattresses never make it past the front door.

When measuring tight spaces, always check from skirting board to skirting board rather than wall to wall, especially for floor-standing pieces such as sofas and sideboards. Those few extra millimetres can make all the difference when space is tight.

[ Renovating room by room: Taking a phased approach to upgrading a Wexford houseOpens in new window ]

Furniture showrooms can be deceptive. A sofa that looks modest in a large, open display space can completely overpower a standard livingroom. One client had her eye on a sideboard but wisely mocked it up using cardboard boxes. After a couple of days walking around it, she realised it was far too big and was glad she hadn’t rushed into the purchase.

Bring a measuring tape when shopping and keep your key room dimensions to hand. If in doubt, tape out the footprint of any large piece on your floor. Seeing the scale in context is the best way to avoid expensive mistakes.

Don’t be too quick to dismiss the basic off-white paint your new home is likely to come with

Start with neutral

Most new homes are handed over with a basic off-white paint throughout. It can feel bland, but don’t be too quick to dismiss it. Starting with a neutral backdrop gives you flexibility and time to decide how you want each room to evolve.

If you’re eager to add colour, plan your colour scheme to complement the fixed elements that won’t change – such as kitchen cabinetry or built-in wardrobes. Then build your palette around those tones.

If in doubt, keep the walls neutral and introduce personality through accessories such as cushions, rugs or art. These are far easier to update over time and can be a more affordable way to experiment with colour before committing to bigger changes.

Timber flooring is a great choice in living areas

Choosing floor finishes

Floors take a lot of wear and tear, especially in high-traffic areas such as kitchens, hallways and entrances, so durability should be a top priority.

Porcelain tiles are a fantastic option for these spaces. They’re hard-wearing, low-maintenance and available in a wide range of finishes. Unlike natural stone, they don’t need sealing and can easily handle spills, heavy footfall and pets.

[ From layout to lighting: an interior designer’s non-negotiablesOpens in new window ]

In living areas, timber is a great choice. It brings warmth and character and works beautifully with rugs to add texture, colour and soften acoustics. If you’re working with a tighter budget, there are excellent laminate options available that give you the look of timber at a fraction of the cost.

Carpet is an excellent choice in bedrooms or on stairs. It adds softness underfoot and reduces noise. A simple stair runner can be a subtle but stylish detail that finishes a hallway beautifully.

Go wall to wall and floor to ceiling when fitting curtains, for a more luxurious, expansive feel

Window treatments

Curtains and blinds are among the biggest expenses when decorating a new home and one of the most important. They not only provide privacy and sun shading, but also play a big role in sleep quality and overall comfort.

If your budget is tight, start with simple roller blinds throughout the house. They’re practical, cost-effective and offer an immediate sense of comfort and privacy. Later, you can layer in more decorative treatments, like curtains in living spaces or bedrooms, as budget allows.

When fitting curtains, go wall to wall and floor to ceiling for a more luxurious, expansive feel. For roman blinds, hang them just below the ceiling and extend them around 50mm beyond the window opening on either side. This makes your windows feel larger and allows more light in when the blinds are open. It’s a subtle design trick that can make a surprisingly big difference.