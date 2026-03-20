What will €650,000 buy in Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Co Cork?

Greece: Corfu

There is plenty of space for visitors in this 195sq m (2,099sq ft) villa on the island of Corfu. It is located just 250m from the beach at Chalikounas, next to St Matthew village. On the ground floor there are two bedrooms (both en suite and with balconies), dining area, kitchen, livingroom and bathroom. A marble staircase leads up to the main bedrooms on the first floor, where there is another bedroom and bathroom. There is a private pool, sea views from the balconies and air-conditioning in each room.

Cork: Bandon

Farranthomas, Newcestown, Bandon

Built in 2017, this five-bedroom family home outside Bandon is A-rated and set out over 219sq m (2,357sq ft). Inside there is livingroom, open-plan kitchen/diningroom and a sunroom that looks out to the south-facing rear garden. There is also a utility room, guest bathroom and bedroom on the ground floor. Upstairs, there are four bedrooms. The main one is en suite and has a walk-in wardrobe. The roof has been raised in the attic and it is fully floored. It sits on a plot of 0.50 acres in the village of Newcestown.

Italy: Puglia

Old stone cottage in Martina Franca

Villa Bosco Giardino embraces its surroundings by blending in with the pine forest and Mediterranean garden on the grounds. It is an old stone cottage, about 10 minutes from the centre of Martina Franca that has been renovated with a focus on energy efficiency. Inside the 120sq m (1,292sq ft) is a livingroom, kitchen, diningroom, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a study. It is beautifully decorated and has a large veranda that overlooks the gardens.

Portugal: Lisbon

This apartment in Lisbon is set out over two floors.

This city apartment is in Campo de Ourique, near Príncipe Real, which is one of the most sought-after neighbourhoods in Lisbon. It is set out over two floors in an 18th century Pombaline building, which was restored in 2011. On the lower level is a kitchen, and a separate living/diningroom with floor-to-ceiling windows. There are two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. It has wooden floors throughout, air conditioning and a fully equipped kitchen.

Spain: Manilva

This three-storey townhouse sits right on the sea front in Casares Playa.

Marina de Casares is located about five minutes from the town of San Luis de Sabinillas in the Manilva area. This three-storey townhouse sits right on the seafront and has a floor area of 196sq m (2,110sq ft). On the ground floor, there is a livingroom, kitchen and guest bathroom. There are two porches and a terrace with direct access to the pool. On the first floor, there are three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and the top floor has two more bedrooms and a bathroom. Malaga airport is about an hour away by car and the property is being sold furnished.