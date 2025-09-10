Look inside: Milltown home with dynamic layout for €1.8m

Address : 54 Ramleh Park, Milltown, Dublin 6 Price : €1,800,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

There was a special gift of an English-Irish dictionary left for the owners of 54 Ramleh Park in Milltown when they moved into the house in 2016. The note attached explained that the back bedroom of the house was used as a study by lexicographer and UCD professor Tomás de Bhaldraithe as he compiled the dictionary, with the first edition published in 1959.

The house would probably be unrecognisable to de Bhaldraithe these days, with the original layout now stripped out and a new “broken-plan” layout in place following an extensive renovation undertaken by the new owners shortly after they bought the house. Although they had an idea of what they wanted from their new home, they were happy to be led by expert Barry Kane of ODKM Architects.

The idea behind the broken-plan concept is that the house is a hybrid of open-plan and closed rooms with doors and dividers used to create distinct spaces. These concertina and pocket doors can be folded away, allowing for the entire ground floor to remain open if desired. Alternatively, each family member can retreat to a separate space and close themselves off if the mood takes them.

For the owner, this adaptability has been one of her favourite things about the now 188sq m (2,024sq ft) home that is on the market through Owen Reilly, seeking €1.8 million.

As you enter, there is a cloakroom area to the right with floor-to-ceiling cupboards and a cute little window seat with shoe storage below. The wide oak plank floors run from the hall into the livingroom which is cosy and quiet thanks to the log-effect gas fire. This room can stand alone or open up into the diningroom on the other side of the doors. Sitting in the centre of the ground floor is an internal courtyard that brings light into every room.

There are steps down to the kitchen, which was designed by the owner and Kane and fitted by P&M Kitchens. The contemporary-style room has a large Silestone quartz island with a food prep area and a lower level for seating. Integrated appliances include a five-ring Miele hob with downdraft extractor, a Liebherr larder fridge, a multi-temperature wine cabinet, Quooker tap and the owner’s much-loved V-Zug combi steam oven.

There is a step back up to a family area at the back of the room that has a feature wall finished in timber batons with hidden storage. Beyond this is a playroom or study.

The back of the house is fully glazed with floor-to-ceiling doors that open out to the garden that was landscaped by Bloom medal winner David Ryan of Gardens Forever in 2022. At the back of the garden is a 30sq m (323sq ft) studio that is set out as a gym and has a shower room.

Upstairs, the main bedroom is a full suite with a walk-in wardrobe linking the sleeping area to the bathroom. There are two more double bedrooms and a single bedroom that is in use as a home office. The family bathroom has a Jacuzzi bath and a separate shower enclosure.

A Nest-controlled heating system, Joule solar panel thermal tubes, underfloor heating and an EV charging point all contribute to the B1 energy rating, which isn’t bad for a 1930s property.

The owners did not think they would ever leave Ramleh Park because they love the safety of the cul-de-sac and the community around them, but their heads have been turned by another property and they just can’t resist the urge to throw themselves into another project.

