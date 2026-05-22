Kildare overcome Meath on penalties in tense Leinster minor final

Kildare's Logan Tennyson celebrates scoring the point making the game end in a draw ahead of extra time with Rory Cooke. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

Leinster MFC final: Kildare 2-13 Meath 1-16 (AET). Kildare win 5-3 on penalties

As far as substitute impacts go, Kildare’s Logan Tennyson just about nailed it in Portlaoise.

Brought on early in the second half of a tense Leinster MFC decider, the St Kevin’s man firstly broke Meath hearts by forcing extra time with a dramatic late 1-1.

Then at the end of the 20 minutes he popped up with another equaliser, this time a pointed free, to push the game to penalties.

Tennyson was one of five Kildare penalty takers to convert too – with goalkeeper Joe Crotty pulling off a crucial save from Meath captain Harry McGuirk – to secure a 10th title.

It was unfortunate for McGuirk after a powerful performance but Meath are still alive and will face Munster champions Cork in an All-Ireland quarter-final.

Kildare, meanwhile, will face Munster runners-up Kerry and will hope for another tour de force from player of the match Greg Kelly who, like Tennyson, scored 1-2 in Portlaoise.

Wind-assisted Kildare were the better side for the first 25 minutes in normal time but a fourth-minute Liam O’Donoghue goal kept Meath in it.

And when the Royals finished out the half with points from Milo Stafford and Conn Brennan, they tied it up at 1-5 to 0-8.

The third quarter was tense and the sides split four points between them, Jack Reilly with a couple of Kildare points from frees, 1-7 to 0-10.

That’s when Meath came alive with their best passage of play, reeling off four more points without response.

But Kildare simply refused to relent and when Fiachra Martin’s shot at goal was blocked, Tennyson swept up the crumbs and fired to the net.

Kildare, now trailing by a point, then conjured the equaliser four minutes into stoppage time, Tennyson the hero again as he tied it up at 1-12 to 1-12.

They couldn’t be separated after extra time either with Kelly netting for Kildare, Meath responding with four points and Tennyson then doing the necessary to require penalties.

Kildare: J Crotty; L Shanahan, R Crawford, E Markey; F Lawlor (0-0-1), J Doran, L Mescal; C Doran, P Ryan (0-0-1); J Flood, G Kelly (1-0-2), E Lyons (0-0-2, 1f); J Reilly (0-0-5, 4f), A Tobin, C Kehoe.

Subs: L Tennyson (1-0-2, 1f) for Flood (35); A Bergin for Tobin (46); F Martin for Kehoe (54); R Cooke for Ryan (59). G Clare for Lawlor (70), C Cowzer for Doran (74).

Meath: C Fitzsimons (0-0-1, 1f); B Browne, T Clarke, N Rogan; L O’Donoghue (1-0-0), J Killoran, N Smyth; C McKenna, C Brennan (0-0-3); H McGuirk (0-0-3), T Proudfoot, A Keane; C Walsh (0-0-1), M Stafford (0-1-4, 3f), D Loughran.

Subs: L Kavanagh (0-0-1) for Proudfoot (43); T McKeever for Loughran (52); H Keating for Browne & T Dillon (0-0-1) for Walsh (62). Loughran for Killoran & D Glynn for Rogan (83).

Referee: E Kelly (Westmeath).