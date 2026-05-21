‘Selfless’ Alexander Coughlan, who died after robbery in Blanchardstown, will be ‘deeply missed’

A friend of Alexander Coughlan has said he 'was truly loved by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him'. Photograph: LinkedIn

The family of Alexander Coughlan have paid tribute to their “caring and selfless” relative after his “heartbreaking, tragic passing” on Wednesday after being assaulted near his home.

Coughlan (37) was a resident of Blanchardstown and worked for a company in the insurance sector.

He previously had a background in sales, working for companies including Sky and PayPal, according to a professional profile. He attended Castleknock Community College.

Those who knew him told The Irish Times he was a “lovely” man, with his colleagues said to have been deeply affected by his death.

In a fundraiser for his funeral shared by family, Aoife Lawless, a representative of the family, said Coughlan will be “deeply missed”.

“Alex was truly loved by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His kindness, warmth, and presence touched so many lives, and he will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him,” it read.

“His kindness, warmth, and presence touched so many lives, and he will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.”

“In an incredible final act of kindness and generosity,” Lawless said Coughlan’s organs have been donated to help others.

“Alex’s organs have been donated to help others in need – a lasting gift that reflects the caring and selfless person he was,” she said.

The family thanked the staff at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where he received care following the assault, for their “compassion, support, and kindness”.

Coughlan was assaulted on Mill Road in Blanchardstown at 4.15pm on Sunday. He died in hospital three days later.

Two teenage boys appeared in court on Wednesday charged in relation to the assault and robbery.