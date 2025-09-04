This quintessential Victorian in south Dublin has both heart and huge grounds

A sonorous grandfather clock chimes the hour and sets the tone for Crannmor, a five-bed Victorian redbrick on Monkstown’s leafy and secluded Knapton Road. The owners have lived on this much-sought-after south Dublin stretch since 1984, first in one of the neighbouring terraced houses, and in Crannmor since 1996.

Set on over half an acre, the three-storey home, which extends to 341sq m (4,500sq ft), has been meticulously restored and updated over the years, and comes to the market as a charming family home where an abundance of period features blend seamlessly with contemporary additions.

A large driveway with parking for several cars sits alongside a well-manicured garden at the front of this handsome, semidetached home. The triple-bay windows at ground and first-floor level make for a delightful feature, as does the wisteria-clad entrance porch to the side of the house. The quintessentially Victorian detail continues inside where a tiled floor and triple arches in the hallway partially conceal the staircase, which remains resplendent in its original varnished oak.

Directly off the entrance hall is the sittingroom with its triple-bay window, a baby grand piano in situ, and a white marble fireplace. Elements of the cornicing in this room have been picked out in gold, adding to the room’s luxurious feel. The adjacent diningroom is dressed with a sense of occasion in royal blue wallpaper and offers a pleasing view of the front garden.

The heart of the home is here at garden level where a few steps lead down from the entrance hall to a pair of bathrooms, one a WC and the other an updated facility with crema marfil tiling and a walk-in shower.

Beyond this inner hall lies a vast kitchen, with an Aga built into the original brick chimney breast and a hand-built Seabury kitchen, with units painted in Little Greene Bone China Blue topped with granite counters, and offset by an exposed granite wall. The appliances are Neff and Liebherr. There’s a dining area in front of the Aga and just past the kitchen a large living area fitted with Amtico flooring and underfloor heating. The presence of two conservatories adds substantially to the living area.

The Norman Pratt-designed orangery, which serves as a family diningroom, overlooks the patios and seating areas in what are beautifully maintained gardens, while another long conservatory connects the living area to the large utility, which is fitted out in extensive pine units and has a Sheila Maid clothes airer.

The gardens here are vast and have been put to a variety of uses by the owners. The family played tennis on the lawn over the years, and the posts for the nets are still in place. On a practical level, the owners have grown seasonal vegetables at the end of the garden and there’s an orchard with pear, apple, and plum trees along with a mulberry tree.

There are two detached garages, one to the front of the house and one at the rear, which is accessed from Knapton Lane.

Back inside, on the first-floor return is a study and a bathroom and three large bedrooms, including the principal. All the bedrooms have fireplaces, and there’s a small dressingroom on this level. On the final floor are two more bedrooms.

While Crannmor is sure to appeal to owner-occupiers looking for a home in one of south Dublin’s most sought-after residential areas, it is likely to see strong interest from developers too. A feasibility study undertaken in advance of the sale by O’Mahony Pike Architects suggests the grounds of Crannmor could accommodate the development of a bespoke scheme of five houses, subject to planning permission.

The property’s location is sure to be a strong selling point, with all the amenities of Monkstown and Dún Laoghaire an easy stroll away. Schools in the area are plentiful, including CBC Monkstown just around the corner.

The owners, who are selling with a view to rightsizing now that their children have grown and flown the proverbial nest, say they will miss what was a happy family home filled with plenty of good memories.

Crannmor is being offered to the market by Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €4.25 million.