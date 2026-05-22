Weakened Ulster burn out against ruthless Montpellier in Challenge Cup final

Montpellier's French centre Arthur Vincent goes over for the last try. Photograph: Javier Soriano/AFP via Getty

Chall e ng e C u p f inal: M ontp e lli er 59 U lst er 26

As feared, the toll of losing too many big-game players at the end of a long season – coupled with the stifling heat in Bilbao and the greater potency of a fully-loaded Montpellier – was too much for a willing Ulster side.

Even at their best – and there were too many errors for that to be the case – Ulster would have struggled to cope with this Montpellier side, all the more so when the contrasting oomph of the latter’s bench came into effect.

In winning this trophy for a third time, the second-placed side in the Top 14 were also ruthless in their finishing, scoring nine tries from what seemed like no more than a dozen visits to the Ulster 22. On this evidence they’ll be a threat to Toulouse et al to add a Bouclier de Brennus.

Ulster actually had plenty of the game but were increasingly outpowered in the collisions to Billy Vunipola and co, and their classy Argentinian out-half pulled the strings impressively off super-fast ruck ball. There was some world-class finishing on the wings by Gabriel N’Gandebe and Donovan Taofifenua, and also Robert Baloucoune, who made light of his absence since the Six Nations. There was also one stunning try by Cormac Izuchukwu, which showcased his athleticism. Ulster stayed in the fight, but could only strike in flashes.

The harsh reality is that their wait for a trophy will extend into at least a 21st season. A season that promised so much has ultimately ended with them also finishing ninth in the URC and now consigned to the Challenge Cup again next season. This result also means that Connacht will compete in next season’s Champions Cup.

Cormac Izuchukwu breaks to score Ulster's second try. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Ulster did give their travelling support early encouragement when Tom Banks failed to deal with a Nathan Doak box kick, from which Juarno Augustus rumbled deep into the Montpellier 22. Cue a power play in the red zone and a close-range finish by Nick Timoney which Doak converted.

But Montpellier’s response was just as swift and a better indicator of what was to come. This time N’Gandebe and Banks did deal with a Doak box kick and after several powerful phases, Ali Price worked the blind side for Auguste Cadot to break one tackle and free his hands for N’Gandebe to score.

A key moment was Jordan Uelese knocking the ball from Harry Sheridan as he dived over the try line. After Zac Ward dropped a pass from Jack Murphy in space, Montpellier went wide right and left, where Argentinian outhalf Domingo Miotti skip-passed for Taofifenua to score – and he added another fine conversion.

Ulster struck by doing likewise before James Hume’s carry and well-timed pass enabled Izuchukwu to take a wonderful line onto the ball and gallop over from 40 metres.

Gabriel N'Gandebe scores Montpellier's first try in Friday's Challenge Cup final despite the best efforts of Ulster's Michael Lowry. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

But Montpellier were making every 22-metre entry count, Price again linking with N’Gandebe on the blindside before Miotti linked with Banks wide left, and they hammered at the Ulster line until Billy Vunipola plunged over.

When Izuchukwu conceded a penalty for playing the ball out of Price’s hands from a maul, Montpellier went to the corner and their line-out maul set up a close-range finish by Alex Becognee. Four tries from four entries and an imposing 26-12 lead in sweltering heat.

Ulster’s chances were extinguished when that became six from six within nine minutes of the restart as first Taofifenua took Miotti’s pass to finish acrobatically by the corner flag and then Vunipola set up Lenni Nouchi for a powerful finish.

Ulster, to their credit, struck back again off a clever line-out strike play, the ever-dangerous Baloucoune taking David McCann’s pass to slice through the Montpellier defence and beat the last man with a mixture of power, pace and footwork.

But a reinforced Montpellier pack didn’t so much rumble over as steamroller the Ulster forwards at a rate of knots. Baptiste Erdocio scored before another replacement, prop Wilfrid Hounkpatin, powered over from another line-out launch.

Again Ulster responded, the hard-working Mike Lowry exchanging passes with Baloucoune to score, but Montpellier had the final say when their straight lines and quick hands created space for Arthur Vincent to finish.

Scoring sequence: 3 mins Timoney try, Doak con 0-7; 6 mins N’Gandebe try, Miotti con 7-7; 16 Taofifenua try Miotti con 14-7; 29 mins Izuchukwu try 14-12; 32 mins Vunipola try, Miotti con 21-12; 38 mins Becognee try 26-12; (half-time 26-12; 45 mins Taofifenua try, Miotti con 33-12; Nouchi try, Miotti con 40-12; 56 mins Baloucoune try, Doak con 40-19; 59 mins Erdocio try, Coly con 47-19; 64 mins Wilfrid Hounkpatin try, Coly con 54-19; 72 mins Lowry try, Flannery con 54-26; 79 mins Vincent try 59-26.

Montpellier Hérault: Tom Banks, Gabriel N’Gandebe, Arthur Vincent, Auguste Cadot, Donovan Taofifenua; Domingo Miotti, Ali Price; Enzo Forletta, Jordan Uelese, Mohamed Haouas, Florian Verhaeghe, Tyler DuGuid, Lenni Nouchi, Alex Becognee, Billy Vunipola (capt).

Replacements: Marco Tauleigne for Vunipola (50 mins), Adam Beard for Verhaeghe (53 mins), Lyam Akrab for Uelese, Baptiste Erdocio for Porletta, Wilfrid Hounkpatin for Haouas, Jon Echegaray for Banks (all 58 mins), Leo Coly for Miotti (59 mins), Thomas Darmon for Cadot (67 mins).

Ulster: Mike Lowry; Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Jude Postlethwaite, Zac Ward; Jack Murphy, Nathan Doak; Angus Bell, Tom Stewart, Tom O’Toole, Harry Sheridan, Cormac Izuchukwu, Dave McCann, Nick Timoney, Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: Eric O’Sullivan for Bell, Scott Wilson for O’Toole (both 50 mins), Bryn Ward for Augustus (57 mins), Ethan McIlroy for Postlethwaite (58 mins), Charlie Irvine for Sheridan (62 mins), Conor McKee for Doak, Jake Flannery for Murphy (66 mins), James McCormick for Stewart (75 mins).

Referee: Matthew Carley (England).