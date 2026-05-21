New homes for sale by the sea in Donabate, Co Dublin from €550,000

Address : The Ridge, Donabate, Co Dublin Price : €550,000 Agent : Savills

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The Ridge in Donabate is a residential scheme being built by Cairn Homes in the north Dublin seaside village. It is located beside the Hampdell Hill development as part of a new neighbourhood that is being built alongside a 13 hectare nature park, with tree-lined avenues and dedicated pedestrian routes that will link the new homes with the village.

Cairn is committed to making the site, entered off the New Road, as green as possible, with an ornamental orchard at the entrance setting the tone. The site is long rather than wide, with a central avenue running from the entrance to the furthest reach of the development, where a path will eventually connect residents to the village and Smyth’s Bridge House. There are also plans to redevelop the former pub into a mixed-use space with shops, a cafe, bar and restaurant.

The Ridge comprises a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes, all being built to passive standards. For buyers, this means A-rated properties with high levels of insulation, airtightness and ventilation, using up to 70 per cent less energy for heating than a standard build, therefore helping to significantly reduce day-to-day running costs.

The first release of 18 homes will include a limited number of five-bedroom detached houses, alongside a selection of four- and three-bedroom homes.

The five-bedroom detached properties are priced from €825,000 and extend to 152sq m (1,636sq ft). At ground-floor level, the livingroom to the front opens through to the kitchen/diningroom, while on the opposite side of the hall there is a bedroom or home office, a bathroom and utility room. Upstairs are four further bedrooms, including the principal en suite, as well as a family bathroom.

The four-bedroom homes have end-terrace, semidetached and detached options. Sizes range from 133sq m (1,436sq ft) to 155sq m (1,664sq ft), with prices starting from €725,000. Layouts vary depending on the house type, with all four bedrooms set out on the first floor in each one.

The three-bedroom homes range in size from 106sq m (1,143sq ft) to 117sq m (1,259sq ft) and are priced from €550,000. There are four layout options in the three-bedroom properties, some with open-plan living spaces and others with separate livingrooms to the front.

Externally, all homes at the Ridge feature a mix of brick and render facades with a feature brick porch and stone canopy. Triple-glazed windows and engineered timber front doors come as standard.

Kitchen

Livingroom

Inside, contemporary kitchens by Nolans include quartz worktops and integrated Neff appliances, while bathrooms have porcelain tiled walls, wall-mounted vanity units and high-quality sanitary ware.

Bedrooms are fitted with wardrobes by Cawleys and all homes will be wired for high-speed broadband.

Once complete, the Ridge will comprise a total of 82 homes, with this first phase expected to be ready for occupation by the end of the year. Cairn says the development will have a strong ecological focus, with extensive urban forest tree planting planned throughout the site that should mature well over time.

Overlooking the coastline, many of the houses at the Ridge will have views towards the Malahide estuary and Lambay island, while Donabate beach is less than a five-minute drive away. The village and train station can be reached in under 10 minutes on foot. Golfers are also particularly well catered for in the area, with Corballis, Balcarrick, Beaverstown, Donabate and The Island clubs all close by.

A three-bed and a four-bedroom showhouse, designed by Restless, will be open for viewings on Saturday May 23rd and Sunday May 24th from 11am to 1pm. A selection of homes will also be available to reserve from plans through Savills New Homes.

Bedroom