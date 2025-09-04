Rare new-build home on a mature Donnybrook road for €2.4m

Address : 15A Airfield Park, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 Price : €2,400,000 Agent : Eoin O’Neill

It’s a rarity to find a new build on a mature road in Dublin 4, but not an impossibility. The construction of 15A Airfield Park has just been completed, offering buyers the opportunity to purchase a home that is A-rated and in showhouse condition with the benefit of being on an established road in Donnybrook.

The property is a one-off build on a site that would have once hosted a 1960s detached house. Built by Kilkenny Residential, it was designed to blend in with its neighbours with a full redbrick facade and landscaped front driveway.

Inside the four-bedroom house is 260sq m (2,799sq ft) of high-end interiors. The entrance hall has a hotel-like feel with high ceilings, panelled walls, an oak herringbone floor and enough length to fit two console tables. To the right is the livingroom with a bay window and a lush marble feature wall that frames the fireplace with shelving on each side.

At the back of the house is the open-plan kitchen/dining/family room with a generous utility room to the side. The kitchen has been fitted with matt black and walnut units and a sleek-looking waterfall island. Features such as a coffee station, backlit drinks cabinet, pantry cupboard and wine-cooler are nice added extras.

At the other end of the room towards the back doors is a dining area and a family area with seating around a built-in media unit.

On the first floor is the main bedroom suite with walk-in wardrobes and a pink-flushed marble bathroom. The second bedroom has an en suite shower room.

There are two more bedrooms on the next floor, both en suite, and a large, bright landing that has been set out as a home office.

The rear garden has a sandstone patio and an outdoor kitchen under a pergola that is fitted with a barbecue, sink and workspace. The A2-rated house uses an air-to-water heat pump, located to the side of the patio.

The quiet cul-de-sac off the Stillorgan Road is across the road from RTÉ, as well as being a 10-minute walk to UCD and St Vincent’s hospital. The house comes with a historic view as it faces the handsome 19th-century Airfield House, which is where the road got its name.

It may be 4km from the city centre, but there are green fields all around this part of Dublin 4, with the Teresian School and its playing fields directly behind number 15A, Thornfield’s rugby grounds to the other side, the UCD Bowl just metres away and Elm Park Golf and Sports Club on the other side of the Stillorgan Road.