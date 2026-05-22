Ulster v Montpellier live updates: Follow the action from Challenge Cup final

Nathan Johns writes that his namesake Nathan Doak will be key for Ulster from scrumhalf. In the URC, HE leads individual players for kicks in play. Of 373 Ulster kicks this season, he has been responsible for 147. He also leads the league in try assists with 11. He dictates Ulster’s play.

[ Ulster’s Ward and Baloucoune offer inspiration, but key to victory rests with someone elseOpens in new window ]

Nathan Doak plays football while in training in Bilbao. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Here is Gerry Thornley’s preview of tonight’s match:

Attitudes toward the Challenge Cup can vary, be it from teams that take the competition indifferently or seriously, or those whose interest heightens the further they progress. But come the final, there’s no doubting the Challenge Cup’s importance for the last two teams standing.

First and foremost, this is a chance to win a trophy, as Montpellier have twice demonstrated in the past. For Ulster, winning the Challenge Cup would see them win silverware for the first time since their 2006 Celtic League success – the longest trophy drought of any of the four Irish provinces.

Winning the Challenge Cup also offers an alternative route into next season’s Champions Cup for Ulster.

[ Challenge Cup final preview: Ulster face daunting task against Montpellier in BilbaoOpens in new window ]

A view of an Ulster jersey ahead of the game. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Ulster against Montpellier in the Challenge Cup final. Kick-off at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao is at 8pm. Ulster are going for their first European trophy since 1999 on a sweltering hot night in northern Spain, where they are underdogs against a strong Montpellier side, who are currently second in France’s Top 14. There’s no Stuart McCloskey or Jacob Stockdale either through injuries, but they have been boosted by the return of Robert Baloucoune, the Irish star has been missing since the Six Nations.

Here are the teams:

ULSTER: Michael Lowry; Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Jude Postlethwaite, Zac Ward; Jack Murphy, Nathan Doak; Angus Bell, Tom Stewart, Tom O’Toole; Harry Sheridan, Cormac Izuchukwu; David McCann, Nick Timoney (capt), Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: James McCormick, Eric O’Sullivan, Scott Wilson, Charlie Irvine, Bryn Ward, Conor McKee, Jake Flannery, Ethan McIlroy.

MONTPELLIER: Tom Banks; Gabriel N’Gandebe, Arthur Vincent, Auguste Cadot, Donovan Taofifenua; Domingo Miotti, Ali Price; Enzo Forletta, Jordan Uelese, Mohamed Haouas; Florian Verhaeghe, Tyler DuGuid; Lenni Nouchi, Alex Becognee, Billy Vunipola (capt).

Replacements: Lyam Akrab, Baptiste Erdocio, Wilfrid Hounkpatin, Adam Beard, Marco Tauleigne, Leo Coly, Thomas Darmon, Jon Echegaray.

Referee: M Carley (Eng).