Gardaí notified over Gerry Hutch stencilled graffiti near polling station

Stenciled grafitti outside a polling station in Phibsborough in support of Dublin Central byelection candidate Gerry Hutch. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Gardaí have been notified of graffitied “Vote Hutch no.1” images near a polling station in Dublin Central.

Veteran criminal Gerry Hutch, whose face is included in the stencilled images, is running as an independent candidate in the constituency, where polling is under way today.

The images appeared immediately next to at least one polling station, St Peter’s National School in Phibsborough.

Under the Electoral Act 1992, election posters are prohibited within 100 metres of a polling place within 30 minutes of polls opening or closing, with a person contravening these rules guilty of an offence.

Hutch’s campaign has been asked if it is responsible for the images appearing, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In response to a query from The Irish Times, the Dublin Central returning officer said they are aware of the matter and appropriate action has been taken.

Graffiti outside the St Peter’s National School polling station in Phibsborough. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

“Any issue with postering or canvassing near polling stations is a matter for the gardaí as set out in Section 147 of The Electoral Act 1992. The gardaí have been made aware of the matter. DCC (Dublin City Council) have also been notified and they are taking steps to remove the offending material.

“It is a matter for the gardaí to investigate if an offence has been committed.”

The returning officer confirmed that the candidate had also been informed of his obligations.

A comment has been sought from Dublin City Council and An Garda Síochána.