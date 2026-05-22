Charming period home with garden for family gatherings in the heart of Slane for €525,000

Address : 51 Chapel Street, Slane, Co Meath Price : €525,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald Reilly and Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes

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The owners of this charming period home on Chapel Street in Slane, Co Meath, have lived here for more than 40 years. They moved to the town in the 1970s and originally lived in a smaller home on the main street before buying this beautiful gem – now more than 300 years old – when they were expanding their family.

It has a welcoming limestone block facade typical of the Georgian era and a yellow door beneath a fanlight beckoning you inside. The house needed work when they bought it, the owner says, most of which they carried out with the help of a local builder. They also extended the house to the rear, expanding the kitchen space and adding a utility room.

The couple were careful to retain the period character of the house and say it is now time for someone to come in and make it their own, as they have decided to downsize nearby. The four-bedroom home extends to 190sq m (2,045sq ft) and is now on the market seeking €525,000 through joint agents Sherry FitzGerald Reilly and Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes.

Number 51 Chapel Street is in the heart of the town, right across from Boyne House accommodation and grounds and a short walk from amenities. For a stretch of the legs there are walking routes nearby along the river Boyne and a loop that incorporates Slane Castle.

The historical town provides a lovely community, the owner says, with access to golf clubs, a tennis club and soccer and football pitches. It’s also well connected: about a 40-minute drive from Dublin Airport and about an hour from Dublin city centre, with a bus service providing nine weekday trips to the capital. It is about 20 minutes from Navan and Drogheda.

Another highlight is the picture-postcard back garden with its original cobblestones underfoot, colourful flowers and mature trees, including a willow. There are multiple seating areas including a raised platform to the rear with a long dining table surrounded by historical stone walls. The family have never had to go anywhere for celebrations, the owners says, as they’ve always had the ideal space for family gatherings at home. A double outbuilding in its original stone is still intact and offers plenty of potential for conversion. The garden is east facing, and gets the sun from morning and throughout the day, the owner says, and they enjoy their first cup of coffee outside any time they can.

On entering the house, the hallway features lofty ceilings and a tiled floor. A spacious dual-aspect drawingroom sits to the right with two French doors opening to the back garden. The room features a substantial marble fireplace – which the owners salvaged – and you could easily imagine entertaining friends and family between here and the garden.

A cosy sittingroom sits across the hall, with a kitchen-diningroom to the rear. The kitchen features a tiled floor and traditional wooden units. Everything in the home has been well maintained but a prospective new owner could introduce new fittings if they wanted a more modern interior.

Upstairs, two double bedrooms sit to the front of the house with a spacious main bathroom that features a shower and a red roll-top bath. The main bedroom occupies the rear of the floor, complete with an en suite and a walk-in wardrobe. A smaller fourth bedroom completes the accommodation.

The home is Ber exempt due to its age and there is off-street parking down a side lane.

This has been a much-loved family home in a picturesque town and offers potential in spades to prospective new owners.

Hallway

Livingroom

Drawingroom opens out to back garden

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bathroom

Garden

Garden

Seating area

Garden