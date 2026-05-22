What can €190,000 buy in Mexico, Canada, Spain, Italy and Co Galway?

Italy: Puglia

This traditional Puglian property is a mix of trulli (conical roofs) and lamie (stone buildings) covering about 70sq m (753sq ft) sitting on one hectare of land and located 7km from the historic town of Ostuni. In the three-cone trulli is a kitchen and small alcoves for two bedroom areas. The lamie part of the building has a kitchenette and a bathroom. It is possible to obtain planning for a 40sq m swimming pool among the olive trees on the grounds. Brindisi airport is 45 minutes away and Bari is 1½ hours.

Price: €190,000

€190,000 Agent: rarorealty.com

Shessareagh, Kinvara

Galway: Kinvara

This charming little thatched cottage in the townland of Shessareagh near Kinvara is just 28sq m (301sq ft) and dates back to the early 1900s. It is Ber-exempt and has thick stone walls and a traditional thatched roof. Inside there are just two rooms – the livingroom/kitchen and a bedroom. It is most definitely in need of an upgrade but has potential to become a perfect little bolt-hole on the edge of the Burren and 2km to Kinvara.

Price: €190,000

€190,000 Agent: Keane Mahony Smith

Mexico: Tulum

Mexico: A studio apartment in Tulum

Central Park Lagunas in Tulum is a development that is located close to the national park, an archaeological site and Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve. The scheme stays within this theme and the properties here are set on lush grounds with a spa with waterfall and waterfilled sinkholes. The studio apartment for sale is 67sq m (719sq ft) and has one open room with bedroom and kitchenette, and a separate bathroom. The outdoor area is nearly as big as the apartment with a patio and outdoor sink and workspace.

Price: €189,511 ($221,279)

€189,511 ($221,279) Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Canada: British Columbia

Canada: A one-bedroom apartment in Victoria, British Columbia

Victoria, located on the southern tip of Vancouver Island, is the capital of British Columbia in Canada. This one-bedroom apartment is on Fort Street in the centre of the city in the Zen Condos building. It is 30sq m (322sq ft) and has a fitted kitchen with appliances, livingroom, bathroom, bedroom and private balcony. Residents at the building share a rooftop patio with barbecue area, and each apartment has a dedicated storage locker and secure bike lock-up.

Price: €190,685 ($305,900)

€190,685 ($305,900) Agent: markojuras.com

Spain: Alicante

Spain: A townhouse in Alicante

The layout of this townhouse in Alicante is simple and easy to manage as a lock-up-and-leave holiday home. It has a floor area of 82sq m (883sq ft) with three bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, a compact fitted kitchen, an open living area and a bathroom. Outside there is a private courtyard with built-in bar, as well as a rooftop solarium and shared swimming pool. The property, which has air conditioning, is close to La Marquesa golf course and is 35 minutes from Alicante airport.