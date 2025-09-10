Light-filled Victorian home on Silchester in Glenageary for €3.65m

Address : Athassel, 35 Silchester Road, Glenageary, Co Dublin Price : €3,650,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Athassel is a fine Victorian residence on a grand old street in Glenageary, distinguished by high ceilings, tall sash windows and intricate plasterwork, which has remained pristine over the years.

The high windows – along with an impressive oval roof light above the landing – allow light to flood in to this spacious home, and when the current owners refurbished and extended the house around 2002, they optimised natural light.

The original extension went out to the side of the house, but a couple of years ago the owners decided to take away the side extension and instead put in an ultra-modern double-storey extension to the rear of the house. The extension complements the style of the main house without fighting with it, and nicely connects the main floor with the garden level.

One of the features of these big houses on Silchester Road is their extra-long back gardens, and many owners along the road have taken a chunk out of the ends of their gardens and built new properties while still retaining ample garden space. The owners of Athassel have built a new house at the end of their garden, nestled discreetly behind high walls, with trees planted to provide additional cover. Even with the new property, the back garden is still a generous 98ft in length.

Front garden

Entrance hallway

Drawingroom

Kitchen

Diningroom

Lounge/games room

The owners have built a long driveway leading down to the new property, which they plan to move in to following the sale of Athassel. Having raised a family here, they are looking forward to downsizing.

Athassel extends to 421sq m (4,531sq ft), with a C1 Ber rating, and is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald asking €3.65 million.

A secure sliding gate opens on to a gravelled front garden with parking for several cars, bordered with mature planting beds. Granite steps lead up to a lovely sheltered portico, through the front door flanked by original glass panels, and into an expansive entrance hallway with porcelain-tiled floor and intricate ceiling coving, centre rose and dado rail that sets the tone for the rest of the house. A decorative archway leads into the centre hall, which has a striking feature: a tall, arched sliding sash window with stained-glass surround. This window faces west, bringing in lots of natural light.

Main bedroom suite

Main bedroom en suite

Bedroom

Study/home office

Back garden

The elegant drawingroom was what sealed the deal for the owners when they bought Athassel, and you can see why. The room sweeps to a spacious 7.42m width, with a large bay sash window looking out to the front, a marble fireplace with gas-fire inset, antique radiators, original wood floors and a large centre rose flanked by intricate coving.

To the rear is an informal family/TV room with two sliding sash windows with working shutters, and a marble surround fireplace. Next to that is the Bulthaup kitchen with extensive and well-designed wooden cabinetry, cupboards, drawers, pullout larders and stainless steel worktops. A west-facing high window adds to the clean, bright feel.

Steps lead down from the kitchen into the rear extension, which comprises a contemporary diningroom on this level and a home office/art studio on the garden level below. To ensure no light is blocked, a glass balustrade surrounds the steps leading down to garden level, and a huge roof light sits above the large dining table. A sliding door leads out to a Juliet balcony overlooking the back garden.

The first-floor landing is lit up by a large oval light dome surrounded by recessed lighting and ceiling coving, and the entire west wall is taken up by shelving, with a handy rolling library ladder.

The main bedroom suite spans the width of the house, with wood floors, a spacious walk-in dressing area and a large, luxurious en-suite bathroom. The bathroom suite has high-gloss black granite surfaces and mirrored vanity areas, creating a spark of glamour.

There are two double bedrooms to the back, each with original wood floors, and each adjoined by an en-suite shower room with tiled floors and part-tiled walls. All the upstairs bedrooms have sash windows with working shutters.

The fourth bedroom, with porcelain tiled floors, sliding sash windows and working shutters, is at garden level.

The study/art room is part of the new extension, and has porcelain-tiled floors and a glazed sliding door out to the back garden and patio. The garden has been carefully curated by the owners, who have created a tranquil space to relax.