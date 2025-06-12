Address : Bridlewood, Forenaughts Little, Naas, Co Kildare Price : €4,950,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes

Nine kilometres east of Naas, Kildare’s county town, is the Bridlewood Estate; built about 25 years ago, it offers prospective buyers with deep pockets all the grandeur of a period pile as well as all the creature comforts of contemporary life.

Constructed on lands that once belonged to the prominent Kildare family, the Wolfes of the Forenaghts Estate, the almost 14-acre estate, which contains multiple properties, was reimagined by Paul Brazil of Brazil Associates Architects.

The detached six-bedroom main house extends to 715sq m (7,696sq ft) behind a wisteria-clad neo-Georgian exterior, and has an impressive B3 Ber.

In addition, there is a B2-rated two-storey wellness centre/office pavilion on the estate extending to 245sq m (2,636sq ft).

There’s also an older two-bedroom gate house extending to 97sq m (1,044sq ft) that formed part of the original entrance to the estate. It has an E1 Ber. Together these three properties total 1057sq m (11,377sq ft) in size. It’s a whopping amount of space, and that’s excluding the stable block and American-style barn.

Inside, the decor throughout the main house is US-influenced with all the quiet luxury hallmarks of its classic, contemporary style.

You enter into a large square hall with a galleried landing above. The breakfastroom is to the left and opens through to a large dual-aspect bespoke kitchen, designed by Seabury Kitchens, that runs the depth of the property. The owners visited Carrara in Italy to select the marble slabs that would become the countertops.

Off the kitchen is a family room and to its rear are the engine rooms of the home, including a cloakroom, a laundry room, a pantry and a utility room with bathroom. To its rear is a substantial games room, suitable for use as a billiards room, a home cinema or even an additional bedroom suite.

To the back of the property is the formal diningroom, where the owners have often entertained guests; it has sliding pocket doors that open through to a beautifully proportioned drawingroom.

Three sets of French doors lead from the drawingroom to the extensive patio which has half walls for shelter and a large outdoor fire as its focal point. It looks out on to mature woodland.

Should you wish to enjoy port and cigars after dinner you can retire to the library on the far side of the drawingroom.

An orangery at the eastern wing of the house by Vale Garden Houses has a lead roof complete with lantern roof light and fine wicker furniture.

Upstairs there are six roomy bedrooms, two of which are en suite. The spacious principal suite has a walk-in wardrobe and a spa-style bathroom that includes a Jacuzzi bath overlooking the gardens.

In the detached two-storey office pavilion, the ground floor offers a suite of treatments from a sauna and steam room to a Jacuzzi, shower and changing rooms. The sauna in particular gets regular usage. “It gives you great clarity. I find you think better,” says the owner.

Upstairs there are several offices including one standout space clad in limed oak panelling and fitted with custom cabinetry.

The property also features a lawn tennis court and two par 3 golf holes.

The grounds feature formal gardens, woodlands and parkland to ensure year-round visual interest; it also has a river running through it.

The train station is 10 minutes away in Sallins, with services to Heuston and the Docklands.

Johnstown is just 3.5km away with access to the M7, while Kill is 5km away. Naas offers independent boutiques and eateries to satisfy even the most discerning palette. The owner likes to dine at Vie De Chateaux. Other favourites include The Brown Bear at Two Mile House and The K Club.

The property is on the market seeking €4.95 million through joint selling agents Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly.