Managing your own home renovation? Here’s what you need to know

'Choosing the right people to carry out the work is one of the most important steps in any home renovation.' Room design by Optimise Design

Managing a home renovation yourself can seem like a sensible way to save money. The reality, however, is that managing a renovation is very different from simply renovating a house. What you are taking on is the role of project manager, co-ordinating tradespeople, making constant decisions and solving problems as they arise. Some homeowners do it successfully, but it’s worth understanding what’s really involved before you decide whether it’s the right option for you.

Research trades

Choosing the right people to carry out the work is one of the most important steps in any home renovation. A good builder will make the process feel organised and manageable, while the wrong choice can quickly turn a project into a stressful and expensive experience.

Recommendations are often the best place to start. If possible, visit previous projects the builder has completed and speak directly to past clients. This can tell you a lot about how the project was managed, whether communication was good, how problems were handled and whether the work finished on schedule.

It’s also important to check that the builder has experience with the type of project you are planning. Renovations and extensions require a very different skill set to fit-out or commercial work.

Even with recommendations, some independent research is worthwhile. Standards can be subjective. What one person considers a great job may not necessarily match your expectations.

As a rule of thumb, it’s sensible to get at least three quotes. If they come back at broadly similar levels, that usually suggests the pricing is realistic. If one quote is significantly higher or lower than the others, it’s worth understanding why before making a decision. Choosing a builder purely because they are the cheapest can be risky. The lowest quote can sometimes become the most expensive project if things start to go wrong.

Define the design

Before building work begins, make sure the project has been fully thought through. You should have clear drawings and key design decisions made. The more defined the design is at the outset, the easier it is for a builder to price the work accurately. If parts of the design are still vague or undecided, it can lead to unexpected costs later.

I saw this happen on a project where the builder had priced standard tiles, but the client later chose small mosaic tiles laid in an intricate pattern. The tiles themselves weren’t dramatically more expensive, but the labour involved was far greater than the builder had allowed for and the cost increased significantly.

Once construction begins, builders will constantly need answers. Questions about layouts, finishes, lighting positions or joinery details can arise almost daily. If those decisions haven’t already been made, you can quickly find yourself under pressure to decide on the spot. Ideally, you want to stay a few steps ahead so that when questions arise, you have the answers.

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Be clear on cost

Where possible, it is usually safer to agree a fixed price rather than paying tradespeople on a day rate. A fixed price clearly defines what is included in the scope of work and provides greater certainty about the overall cost.

If the scope of the project evolves during construction, costs can quickly creep upwards. This often happens through small changes which can seem minor at the time but gradually push the budget higher.

At the end of the renovation, it’s also important to go through the house carefully and create a snag list, which is a record of small items that are unfinished or still need attention. A common practice is to hold back a small percentage of the final payment until these items have been resolved. This retention is typically held for several months, giving you time to ensure everything is functioning properly and allowing the builder to return to address any issues.

Expect the unexpected

Even well-planned renovations rarely run exactly according to plan. Once walls or floors are opened up, it’s common to discover issues that weren’t visible at the start, such as damp, plumbing problems or structural defects.

Delays can also arise for reasons outside anyone’s control, such as weather or supply-chain issues. For that reason, it’s always wise to build some flexibility into both your budget and your timeline. A contingency fund can make unexpected issues far less stressful.

Even a relatively small project such as a bathroom can require five or six tradespeople working in sequence, so co-ordination is key. Kitchen by Optimise Design

Engage a contractor

A renovation quickly becomes complex once multiple trades are involved. Even a relatively small project such as a bathroom can require five or six tradespeople working in sequence. If those trades are not carefully co-ordinated, the project can easily stall.

Trying to co-ordinate trades yourself can become time-consuming, stressful and costly.

That’s why appointing a main contractor often makes sense. They take responsibility for organising trades and managing the sequence of work, helping keep the project moving smoothly.

Time costs

Perhaps the most underestimated part of managing a renovation yourself is the amount of time it requires. So one of the most important questions to ask at the outset is, what is your time actually worth?

If managing the renovation means stepping away from your own work or spending evenings and weekends chasing suppliers and tradespeople, the savings you hoped to make can disappear quickly.