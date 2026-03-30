Indonesian Unifil peacekeeper killed in southern Lebanon

Peacekeepers with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) driving past a Lebanese army outpost in the area of Naqura in southern Lebanon on Friday. Photograph: Kawnat Haju/AFP via Getty Images

The UN ‌peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (Unifil) said a peacekeeper was killed when a projectile exploded at one of its positions near ‌the southern Lebanese village of Adchit al-Qusayr on Sunday.

Another peacekeeper was critically injured, it said in a statement early on ​Monday.

Indonesia’s foreign ministry said on Monday the deceased peacekeeper was one of its citizens and that three others were injured by indirect artillery fire in the vicinity of the Indonesian Unifil contingent’s position near Adchit al-Qusayr.

“We ​do not know the origin of the projectile. We have launched an investigation to determine all of the circumstances,” ⁠Unifil said.

Unifil is stationed in southern Lebanon to monitor hostilities along the demarcation ‌line ‌with ​Israel – an area that is at the heart of clashes between Israeli troops and Iran-backed Hizbullah fighters.

The mission, which will be halted at ⁠the end of 2026, has been ​sporadically caught in the crosshairs of both ​Israel and Hizbullah over the last couple of years.

I strongly condemn Sunday’s incident during which an Indonesian peacekeeper of @UNIFIL_ was killed amidst hostilities between Israel & Hizbullah. Another Indonesian peacekeeper was seriously injured in the same incident.



My deepest condolences to the family, friends &… — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 30, 2026

On March 6th, Ghana’s armed forces said ‌the headquarters of its UN peacekeeping battalion ​in Lebanon was hit by missile attacks, leaving two soldiers critically injured.

Israel’s military later ⁠acknowledged its tank fire had hit ⁠a UN position ​in southern Lebanon that day, wounding the Ghanaian peacekeepers.

The military said its troops had responded to anti-tank missile fire from Hizbullah, which had moderately wounded two of its soldiers.

“Once again, we call on all actors to uphold their obligations under international law and to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property at all times, including by refraining from actions that may put peacekeepers in ‌danger,” Unifil said.

Indonesia condemned the ⁠incident and said any harm to peacekeepers is unacceptable, while reiterating its condemnation “of Israel’s attacks in southern Lebanon”, ⁠calling on all parties to respect ‌Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Irish Unifil peacekeepers are based about 25km from Adchit al-Qusayr.

Lebanon was pulled into the war in the ‌Middle East when Hizbullah fired rockets at Israel on March 2nd in solidarity with Tehran, two days after Iran ​was attacked by Israel and the United States. Hizbullah’s attack ​prompted a new Israeli offensive against the group. – Reuters